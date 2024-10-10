7 Sung Hoon TV shows

Sung Hoon, known for his magnetic presence, has time and again showcased his abilities in romantic comedies. From charming CEOs to hilarious comedic roles, he has proved to be one of the most versatile actors in the industry. In this listicle, let’s explore some of Sung Hoon’s TV shows which display his abilities and his standout roles in K-dramas.

7 best Sung Hoon TV shows

1. My Secret Romance (2017)

Cast: Sung Hoon, Song Ji Eun, Kim Jae Young, Jung Da Sol

Director: Kang Cheol Woo

Runtime: 13 episodes, approx. 60 min each

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

My Secret Romance is a light-hearted romantic comedy that follows the unexpected romance between a chaebol heir, Cha Jin Wook (Sung Hoon), and Lee Yoo Mi (Song Ji Eun), a dietitian with whom he has a one-night stand. Their brief encounter drastically changes Jin Wook’s life, especially when they cross paths again three years later. This fun and fluffy drama is known for its sizzling chemistry and comedic moments, making it a popular K-drama among rom-com fans.

2. The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot (2018–2019)

Cast: Sung Hoon, Kwon Yuri, Tae Hang Ho, Shim Hye Jin

Director: Ha Byung Hoon

Runtime: 20 episodes, approx. 30 min each

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Seasons: 2

Release Year: 2018–2019

In The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot, Sung Hoon takes on the role of Jo Seok, a comic artist dealing with his quirky family and chaotic life. This reboot of the popular webtoon-based series delivers a fresh take on hilarious everyday mishaps. Sung Hoon’s comedic timing shines through, and his chemistry with Kwon Yuri, who plays his on-screen wife, adds to the charm of this laugh-out-loud series.

3. I Picked Up a Star on the Road (2018)

Cast: Sung Hoon, Kim Ga Eun, Kang Kyung Jun

Director: Kwon Hyuk Chan

Runtime: 10 episodes, approx. 50 min each

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Thriller

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

This offbeat rom-com follows the life of Lee Yeon Seo (Kim Ga Eun), a seemingly ordinary woman who accidentally kidnaps a top celebrity, Kang Joon Hyuk (Sung Hoon). As she navigates the consequences of her unintentional crime, unexpected romance blooms. Sung Hoon’s portrayal of the arrogant yet lovable star is one of the highlights of this quirky drama that mixes humor with suspense.

4. Level Up (2019)

Cast: Sung Hoon, Han Bo Reum, Cha Sun Woo, Kang Byul

Director: Kim Sang Woo

Runtime: 12 episodes, approx. 60 min each

Genre: Business, Romance, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

In Level Up, Sung Hoon stars as Ahn Dan Te, a cold and pragmatic restructuring expert tasked with reviving a struggling game company. His serious personality contrasts sharply with Shin Yeon Hwa (Han Bo Reum), the passionate head of game development. As they work together to save the company, a romantic and comedic workplace relationship develops. Sung Hoon’s sharp, stoic demeanor provides a great foil to the lively and energetic characters around him.

5. Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (2021–2022)

Cast: Sung Hoon, Lee Ga Ryeong, Park Joo Mi, Lee Min Young

Directors: Yoo Jung Joon, Lee Seung Hoon

Runtime: 48 episodes, approx. 60 min each (3 seasons)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Family

Seasons: 3

Release Year: 2021–2022

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) explores the complexities of marriage, divorce, and infidelity through the lives of three women and their relationships. Sung Hoon plays Pan Sa Hyun, a successful lawyer caught in a love triangle between his wife and his mistress. The drama offers a deep dive into the emotional turmoil of love and betrayal, with Sung Hoon delivering a strong performance that adds depth to the show’s exploration of relationships.

6. Woo Ri the Virgin (2022)

Cast: Sung Hoon, Im Soo Hyang, Shin Dong Wook, Hong Ji Yoon

Director: Jung Jung Hwa

Runtime: 14 episodes, approx. 70 min each

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

A Korean remake of the popular American series Jane the Virgin, Woo Ri the Virgin stars Sung Hoon as Raphael, a wealthy and charming CEO whose life intertwines with Oh Woo Ri (Im Soo Hyang) after a medical mishap results in her accidental insemination with his child. The drama strikes a balance between romance and light-hearted comedy, while exploring complex emotions around love, family, and destiny. Sung Hoon’s portrayal of the conflicted yet lovable Raphael is a central force in this charming series.

7. Perfect Marriage Revenge (2024)

Cast: Sung Hoon, Jung Yoo Min

Director: Oh Sang Won

Runtime: 12 episodes, approx. 70 min each

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

In Perfect Marriage Revenge Sung Hoon takes on the role of Seo Do Guk, a confident and calculating man drawn into Han Yi Joo's (Jung Yoo Min) intricate plan for revenge. After discovering her family’s betrayal, Yi Joo approaches Seo Do Guk, proposing a fake marriage to undermine her younger sister’s affection for him. Seo Do Guk agrees, but only if she can win over his influential grandmother. Sung Hoon brings depth to the character, balancing his strong exterior with a subtle vulnerability.

The above-mentioned Sung Hoon TV shows display his diverse acting range through various genres, from light-hearted romantic comedies to intense dramas about love and betrayal. His ability to adapt to both comedic and serious roles has made him a beloved actor in the K-drama world, and his performances continue to captivate audiences across multiple series.