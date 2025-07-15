Nick Frost’s First Look as Rubeus Hagrid From Harry Potter Series Revealed, Fans Can't Stop Praising

HBO has released the first look of Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and the fans are loving it. The actor donned the character’s iconic robes, long beard and hair, which made the audience compare his look to Robbie Coltrane, who played the role in all of the Harry Potter movies.

Frost’s look was dropped on the internet just a day after HBO posted a picture of Dominic McLaughlin dressed as Harry Potter.

Everything we know about Harry Potter TV series

Filming for the Harry Potter television series has reportedly started at Warner Bros. Studios. The show will be based on the novels by J.K. Rowling, and each of the books will be adapted into separate seasons.

Meanwhile, Hagrid is one of the first characters to appear in the Philosopher’s Stone, rescuing Harry from his evil aunt’s house and guiding him to Hogwarts.

Hagrid is one of the most loved characters from the wizarding series. His charming nature, loyalty to Dumbledore, and friendship with Harry are adored by the fans.

As for the upcoming HBO show, Frost will star alongside John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Johnny Flynn, Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson, Louise Brealey, and Katherine Parkinson, among others.

Meanwhile, McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton will portray the leads, Harry Potter, Ron, and Hermione, respectively.

Fans react to Nick Frost’s transformation of Hagrid

Soon after HBO released Nick Frost’s picture as Hagrid, the fans went wild on the internet. One of the users wrote on their X account, “He fits the character.”

Another fan revealed, “Casting magic isn’t just about looks—it’s about capturing soul. Nick Frost as Hagrid promises a new chapter full of heart and humor.”

A third netizen shared, “He looks great... im hyped for this show.”

The Harry Potter TV series is expected to hit digital screens in 2027.

