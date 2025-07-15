Who is Satyadev? Telugu actor who worked with Akshay Kumar and is playing a crucial role in Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom is slated to release on July 31, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, the makers announced that actor Satyadev is playing the crucial role of Vijay’s elder brother.

But do you know who he is? Let’s dive into the details.

Who is Satyadev?

Satyadev is an Indian actor who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. He was born on July 4, 1989, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and graduated in Computer Science Engineering.

After his education, the actor made his debut in Telugu cinema with the Prabhas starrer Mr Perfect in 2011. He went on to play several minor roles in films such as Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Attarintiki Daredi, following a minor role in a romantic drama.

After playing the co-lead in Maine Pyar Kiya (2014), he became part of movies like Jyothi Lakshmi, Adivi Sesh-led Kshanam, and many more.

Later on, Satyadev made his debut in Hindi with the bilingual film Ghazi, the war actioner, written and directed by Sankalp Reddy.

Over the years, Satyadev played several roles as the lead or the main antagonist. Among them, he made the movie Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, the Telugu remake of Fahadh Faasil starrer Maheshinte Prathikaram.

Critics lauded the actor's empathetic portrayal in the remake, noting that it honored the original.

In the 2020s, Satyadev delivered a stellar performance in the ensemble cast of Godfather, the Lucifer remake. He played the main antagonist opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi, a role originally portrayed by Vivek Oberoi.

In 2022, the actor appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in the movie Ram Setu, playing the role of Anjaneyan Pushpakumaran, Lord Hanuman in a human disguise.

Satyadev’s personal life and upcoming movie

Satyadev used to work as a Virtual Design Architect in corporate companies, even while playing minor roles in films. However, in 2016, the actor decided to quit his job and become a full-time actor in cinema.

Talking about Ram Setu star’s personal life, Satyadev is married to Deepika. Both of them are also parents to a son named Savarnik, born in 2020.

Coming to his next film, Satyadev will be appearing in a crucial role in Kingdom. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is a spy actioner with the actor playing a character named Siva.

