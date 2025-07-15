Emmy Awards 2025: Severance and The White Lotus Lead the Nominations Race, Check Complete List of Nominees
The nomination list for the Emmy Awards 2025 is announced. Severance, The White Lotus and The Penguin have scored big. Read the complete list below.
The Emmy Awards are set to return to the screens as the shows and actors begin the race for the trophies. The nominations for the upcoming award ceremony were announced by Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song, alongside the Television Academy Chair, Cris Abrego.
As the nominees were announced on Tuesday, the congratulations were for Severance, The White Lotus and The Penguin, as the three shows ruled the event by bagging the highest number of nods.
This year’s Emmy Awards will be hosted by Nate Bargatze, and the event will be broadcast in the Academy’s Saban Media Centre in Los Angeles.
See the complete list of nominations below:
Outstanding Limited Series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Sirens
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocence
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin
- Meghan Fahy, Sirens
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocence
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Ruth Negga, Presume Innocence
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Jason Issacs, The White Lotus
- John Turturro, Severance
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Zack Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Outstanding Animated Program
- Arcane
- Bob’s Burgers
- Common Side Effects
- Love, Death + Robots
- The Simpsons
Outstanding Television Movie
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
- Beyoncé Bowl
- The Oscars
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special
- SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Adam Sandler: Love You
- Ali Wong: Single Lady
- Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
- Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
- Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
