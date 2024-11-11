Choi Ji Woo, a beloved figure in the K-drama world, has captured hearts for decades with her unforgettable roles and emotional depth. Known for her ability to convey both strength and vulnerability, in this listicle we will explore TV shows with Choi Ji Woo showcasing her range and legacy. Without further ado, let’s get right into it!

8 TV shows with Choi Ji Woo that prove her star power

1. Air City

Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Lee Jung Jae, Moon Jung Hee, Lee Jin Wook

Director: Im Tae Woo

Runtime: 16 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each

Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2007

Air City introduces Choi Ji Woo as Han Do Kyung, a seasoned operations director at Incheon International Airport. She manages the logistics and operations of one of the busiest airports in Asia, navigating high-pressure scenarios and complex relationships. The series explores Do Kyung's internal struggles between her demanding job and her budding romance with Ji Sung, all set against the thrilling backdrop of airport security and crisis management.

2. Star's Lover

Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Ki Woo, Cha Ye Ryun

Director: Boo Sung Chul

Runtime: 20 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2008

In Star’s Lover, Choi Ji Woo steps into the glamorous but lonely life of Lee Ma Ri, a famous actress who hires a ghostwriter for her autobiography. Her connection with the writer, professor Kim Chul Soo (Yoo Ji Tae), becomes increasingly personal, sparking an unlikely romance that forces her to confront her true self. Choi’s portrayal of Ma Ri balances the confidence of a star with the vulnerability of someone yearning for genuine connection.

Advertisement

3. Fuyu no Sakura

Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Masanobu Takashima, Rei Dan

Director: Unknown

Runtime: 9 episodes, approx. 54 minutes each

Genre: Romance, Melodrama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2011

Playing Ishikawa Monami in Fuyu no Sakura, Choi Ji Woo brings depth to a story of love and rediscovery. Monami, suffering from amnesia, meets Hiroshi, a glassworker in a small town, who helps her find joy despite her condition. Their bond grows amid uncertainties, with Hiroshi becoming her guide through the gaps in her memory. Choi’s gentle yet expressive performance breathes life into Monami, allowing viewers to feel the warmth and vulnerability.

4. The Suspicious Housekeeper

Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Lee Sung Jae, Wang Ji Hye, Kim So Hyun

Director: Kim Hyung Shik

Runtime: 20 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each

Genre: Family, Mystery, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2013

Choi Ji Woo takes on an unusual role as Park Bok Nyeo, a housekeeper with a mysterious aura, in The Suspicious Housekeeper. Bok Nyeo is hired to care for a family in crisis, and her cold, almost robotic demeanor hides a tragic past. Choi’s performance brings an intriguing mix of compassion and detachment to the character, leading viewers to wonder about Bok Nyeo’s history and motivations.

Advertisement

5. Temptation

Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Kwon Sang Woo, Park Ha Sun, Lee Jung Jin

Director: Park Young Soo

Runtime: 20 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each

Genre: Romance, Melodrama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2014

In Temptation, Choi Ji Woo portrays Yoo Se Young, a successful businesswoman who makes a morally complex proposal to financially struggling Cha Seok Hoon (played by Kwon Sang Woo). This offer sets off a chain of events that challenges both characters’ values and relationships. Choi’s character, Se Young, is sharp, ambitious, and unwilling to compromise, yet vulnerable in matters of the heart.

6. Twenty Again

Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Lee Sang Yoon, Choi Won Young, Kim Min Jae

Director: Kim Hyung Shik

Runtime: 16 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each

Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2015

Choi Ji Woo stars as Ha No Ra, a woman who returns to college at 38 after sacrificing her dreams for her family. No Ra’s journey is both funny and moving as she rediscovers herself, learns about friendship, and even encounters an old flame. Choi Ji Woo effortlessly brings No Ra’s character to life, blending humor with heartfelt moments that reflect the character’s courage and resilience.

Advertisement

7. Woman with a Suitcase

Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Joo Jin Mo, Jeon Hye Bin, Lee Joon

Director: Kwon Seok Jang

Runtime: 16 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each

Genre: Legal, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

Choi Ji Woo portrays Cha Geum Joo, a paralegal who overcomes personal and professional setbacks in Woman with a Suitcase. Wrongfully imprisoned, Geum Joo emerges determined to rebuild her career, facing the legal world’s challenges with unwavering strength. Choi’s performance as a resilient woman who fights against adversity is powerful, offering a mix of wit, courage, and compassion.

8. Crash Landing on You

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun, Choi Ji Woo (special cameo)

Director: Lee Jung Hyo

Runtime: 16 episodes, approx. 70 minutes each

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019–2020

Adding a delightful cameo to Crash Landing on You, Choi Ji Woo appears as herself in a brief but memorable role. Her cameo plays into the story as Seo Dan (Seo Ji Hye), a North Korean character, idolizes her, creating a fun, meta moment for fans. This playful nod to her legacy allows Choi to interact humorously with the younger cast, honoring her status as an icon in the K-drama world.

In the above-mentioned TV shows with Choi Ji Woo capture the essence of her career, each adding to her legacy as one of Korea’s most cherished actresses. For fans old and new, these series offer a wonderful journey through her most captivating roles.