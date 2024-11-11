8 TV shows with Choi Ji Woo
Let’s explore some of TV shows with Choi Ji Woo that capture her unforgettable performances over the years.
Choi Ji Woo, a beloved figure in the K-drama world, has captured hearts for decades with her unforgettable roles and emotional depth. Known for her ability to convey both strength and vulnerability, in this listicle we will explore TV shows with Choi Ji Woo showcasing her range and legacy. Without further ado, let’s get right into it!
8 TV shows with Choi Ji Woo that prove her star power
1. Air City
Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Lee Jung Jae, Moon Jung Hee, Lee Jin Wook
Director: Im Tae Woo
Runtime: 16 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each
Genre: Action, Drama, Romance
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2007
Air City introduces Choi Ji Woo as Han Do Kyung, a seasoned operations director at Incheon International Airport. She manages the logistics and operations of one of the busiest airports in Asia, navigating high-pressure scenarios and complex relationships. The series explores Do Kyung's internal struggles between her demanding job and her budding romance with Ji Sung, all set against the thrilling backdrop of airport security and crisis management.
2. Star's Lover
Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Ki Woo, Cha Ye Ryun
Director: Boo Sung Chul
Runtime: 20 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each
Genre: Romance, Drama
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2008
In Star’s Lover, Choi Ji Woo steps into the glamorous but lonely life of Lee Ma Ri, a famous actress who hires a ghostwriter for her autobiography. Her connection with the writer, professor Kim Chul Soo (Yoo Ji Tae), becomes increasingly personal, sparking an unlikely romance that forces her to confront her true self. Choi’s portrayal of Ma Ri balances the confidence of a star with the vulnerability of someone yearning for genuine connection.
3. Fuyu no Sakura
Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Masanobu Takashima, Rei Dan
Director: Unknown
Runtime: 9 episodes, approx. 54 minutes each
Genre: Romance, Melodrama
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2011
Playing Ishikawa Monami in Fuyu no Sakura, Choi Ji Woo brings depth to a story of love and rediscovery. Monami, suffering from amnesia, meets Hiroshi, a glassworker in a small town, who helps her find joy despite her condition. Their bond grows amid uncertainties, with Hiroshi becoming her guide through the gaps in her memory. Choi’s gentle yet expressive performance breathes life into Monami, allowing viewers to feel the warmth and vulnerability.
4. The Suspicious Housekeeper
Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Lee Sung Jae, Wang Ji Hye, Kim So Hyun
Director: Kim Hyung Shik
Runtime: 20 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each
Genre: Family, Mystery, Drama
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2013
Choi Ji Woo takes on an unusual role as Park Bok Nyeo, a housekeeper with a mysterious aura, in The Suspicious Housekeeper. Bok Nyeo is hired to care for a family in crisis, and her cold, almost robotic demeanor hides a tragic past. Choi’s performance brings an intriguing mix of compassion and detachment to the character, leading viewers to wonder about Bok Nyeo’s history and motivations.
5. Temptation
Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Kwon Sang Woo, Park Ha Sun, Lee Jung Jin
Director: Park Young Soo
Runtime: 20 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each
Genre: Romance, Melodrama
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2014
In Temptation, Choi Ji Woo portrays Yoo Se Young, a successful businesswoman who makes a morally complex proposal to financially struggling Cha Seok Hoon (played by Kwon Sang Woo). This offer sets off a chain of events that challenges both characters’ values and relationships. Choi’s character, Se Young, is sharp, ambitious, and unwilling to compromise, yet vulnerable in matters of the heart.
6. Twenty Again
Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Lee Sang Yoon, Choi Won Young, Kim Min Jae
Director: Kim Hyung Shik
Runtime: 16 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each
Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2015
Choi Ji Woo stars as Ha No Ra, a woman who returns to college at 38 after sacrificing her dreams for her family. No Ra’s journey is both funny and moving as she rediscovers herself, learns about friendship, and even encounters an old flame. Choi Ji Woo effortlessly brings No Ra’s character to life, blending humor with heartfelt moments that reflect the character’s courage and resilience.
7. Woman with a Suitcase
Cast: Choi Ji Woo, Joo Jin Mo, Jeon Hye Bin, Lee Joon
Director: Kwon Seok Jang
Runtime: 16 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each
Genre: Legal, Romance
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2016
Choi Ji Woo portrays Cha Geum Joo, a paralegal who overcomes personal and professional setbacks in Woman with a Suitcase. Wrongfully imprisoned, Geum Joo emerges determined to rebuild her career, facing the legal world’s challenges with unwavering strength. Choi’s performance as a resilient woman who fights against adversity is powerful, offering a mix of wit, courage, and compassion.
8. Crash Landing on You
Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun, Choi Ji Woo (special cameo)
Director: Lee Jung Hyo
Runtime: 16 episodes, approx. 70 minutes each
Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2019–2020
Adding a delightful cameo to Crash Landing on You, Choi Ji Woo appears as herself in a brief but memorable role. Her cameo plays into the story as Seo Dan (Seo Ji Hye), a North Korean character, idolizes her, creating a fun, meta moment for fans. This playful nod to her legacy allows Choi to interact humorously with the younger cast, honoring her status as an icon in the K-drama world.
In the above-mentioned TV shows with Choi Ji Woo capture the essence of her career, each adding to her legacy as one of Korea’s most cherished actresses. For fans old and new, these series offer a wonderful journey through her most captivating roles.