9 Lee Seung Joon movies and TV shows

Lee Seung Joon made his debut as an actor in 2009 with the film I’m in Trouble. The actor first appeared on the small screen in 2010 with the K-drama titled Harvest Villa. Over the years, the actor has appeared in several global hits like Love Next Door, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine and more and made an impact as a supporting character. Here are 9 entertaining Lee Seung Joon movies and TV shows.

9 must-watch Lee Seung Joon movies and TV shows

Love Next Door

Release year: 2024

Director: Yoo Je Won

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, Yun Ji On

Love Next Door tells the story of two people who grow up together as neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo.

Descendants of the Sun

Release year: 2016

Director: Baek Sang Hoon, Lee Eung Bok

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo

This romance drama received a lot of love from the fans because of the chemistry shared between the on-screen couples. It revolves around the love story of a military personnel and a medical professional. The 2016 drama received lots of love and attention from fans when it came out because of the sizzling chemistry between the actors.

Mr Sunshine

Release year: 2018

Director: Lee Eung Bok, Jang Young Woo

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, Byun Yo Han, Kim Min Jung

Mr Sunshine is set in the 1870s when Korea was under colonial rule. The drama tells the story of a young boy who goes to America to survive and returns to Korea as a U.S. marine officer. He falls in love with a woman who fights to free Korea from the colonial powers.

The Tale of Nokdu

Release year: 2019

Director: Kim Dong Hwi, Lee Hyun Jin, Kang Soo Yeon

Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Kim So Hyun, Kang Tae Oh

The drama is adapted from the webtoon Nok Du Jeon by Hye Jin Yang. It tells the story of a man who stumbles to a widows' village due to some incidents. To find out the secret of who is trying to attack his family, he disguises himself as a woman. Here he meets an apprentice gisaeng and together they try to solve the mystery as love slowly blossoms between them.

Secret

Release year: 2013

Director: Baek Sang Hoon, Lee Eung Bok

Cast: Ji Sung, Hwang Jung Eum, Bae Soo Bin, Lee Da Hee

Secret is an emotional rollercoaster which revolves around a wealthy man whose fiance dies in a road accident. He decides to never forgive the person who is behind the incident. But he slowly falls in love with the person accused of the car crash that killed his lover. This was the first time Ji Sung and Hwang Jung Eum worked together. They reunited for Kill Me, Heal Me.

Thirty but Seventeen

Release year: 2018

Director: Jo Soo Won, Kim Young Hwan

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Yang Se Jong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Ye Ji Won

Thirty but Seventeen follows Woo Seo Ri, a violinist who wakes from a 13-year coma at age 30, but with the mind of a 17-year-old. She meets Gong Woo Jin, a reclusive set designer with his own emotional scars. Together, they navigate life, healing from past wounds and rediscovering joy and love.

Castaway Diva

Release year: 2023

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chase Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon

The drama stars Park Eun Bin plays the role of Seo Mok Ha who was stranded on a deserted island for 15 years. After her rescue, she tries to adapt to her familiar yet new surroundings of the urban world. Even though the modern world is new to her and she tries to learn and adjust, she doesn't give up on her dreams of becoming a top star.

The Admiral: Roaring Currents

Release year: 2014

Director: Kim Han Min

Cast: Choi Min Shik, Ryu Seung Ryong, Jo Jin Woong

The Admiral: Roaring Currents is a historical Korean film depicting Admiral Yi Sun Sin’s legendary defence against a Japanese fleet during the 1597 Battle of Myeongnyang. With only 12 ships, Yi’s strategic genius leads to a stunning victory over 300 enemy vessels. The film highlights courage, patriotism, and Yi's remarkable naval tactics.

The Accidental Detective 1

Release year: 2015

Director: Kim Jung Hoon

Cast: Kwon Sang Woo, Sung Dong Il

The Accidental Detective follows Dae Man, a comic book store owner and amateur sleuth obsessed with solving crimes. When his friend is framed for murder, he teams up with seasoned detective Tae Su to uncover the truth. The film combines comedy and mystery as the unlikely duo navigates twists to solve the case.

More about Lee Seung Joon

2024 was an impactful year for Lee Seung Joon as he took supporting roles in global hits like Love Next Door, No Gain No Love, Hierarchy and Doctor Slump.

He will be appearing in the upcoming film Control.

