9 Lee Yo Won dramas that highlight her powerful performances

1. Queen Seon Deok

Cast: Lee Yo Won, Ko Hyun Jung, Uhm Tae Woong, Park Ye Jin

Director: Park Hong Kyun, Kim Geun Hong

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Historical, Drama, Action

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2009



Queen Seon Deok is an epic historical drama that chronicles the life of Queen Seondeok of Silla, one of Korea's most revered rulers. Lee Yo Won portrays the titular character, Deokman, who rises to power against all odds. The actress gained immense fame from her role and established herself as a formidable force in the industry.

The series is filled with political intrigue, epic battles, and personal sacrifices, and Lee Yo Won as Deokman portrays her character beautifully as she fights to unify her kingdom and establish herself as a capable and just ruler.

2. Fashion 70's

Cast: Lee Yo Won, Kim Min Jung, Joo Jin Mo, Chun Jung Myung

Director: Lee Jae Kyu

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2005

Fashion 70's is a captivating drama set during the Korean War and the subsequent decades. The series follows the lives of four young people whose destinies are intertwined through the world of fashion. Lee Yo Won plays the role of Han Do Mi, a fashion designer with a tumultuous past. As the characters navigate their careers and personal lives, the drama showcases the evolution of Korean fashion and society during the 1970s.

3. Surgeon Bong Dal Hee

Cast: Lee Yo Won, Kim Min Joon, Lee Bum Soo, Oh Yoon Ah

Director: Kim Hyung Shik

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Medical, Drama, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2007

In Surgeon Bong Dal Hee, Lee Yo Won stars as the titular character Bong Dal Hee, a surgical resident who faces numerous challenges in her medical career. Despite her heart condition, Dal Hee is determined to become a great surgeon. The drama delves into the lives of doctors and patients, exploring themes of perseverance, love, and ethical dilemmas within the medical field.

4. Cruel Love

Cast: Lee Yo Won, Kwon Sang Woo, Kim Sung Soo

Director: Kim Yong Soo

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Melodrama, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2007-2008



Cruel Love tells a story of intense love and heartbreak. Lee Yo Won plays Na In Jung, a woman who falls in love with Kang Yong Gi, played by Kwon Sang Woo, a former race car driver. Their passionate relationship faces numerous obstacles, including Yong Gi's past and family issues. The drama is a poignant exploration of love, betrayal, and the complexities of human emotions.

5. My Horrible Boss (Ms. Temper and Nam Jung-gi)

Cast: Lee Yo Won, Yoon Sang Hyun, Hwang Chansung, Son Jong Hak

Director: Lee Hyung Min

Runtime: 16 episodes

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Workplace

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016



My Horrible Boss (also known as Ms. Temper and Nam Jung Gi) revolves around the contrasting personalities of two coworkers at a cosmetic company. Lee Yo Won stars as Ok Da Jung, a hot-tempered and strong-willed woman who is infamous for her explosive outbursts. Her blunt and fierce demeanor often earns her the nickname "Ms. Temper."

On the other hand, Yoon Sang Hyun plays Nam Jung Gi, a mild-mannered and overly cautious man. As the two characters clash and navigate their workplace dynamics, the drama unfolds with a mix of humor and heartwarming moments.

6. Avengers Social Club

Cast: Lee Yo Won, Ra Mi Ran, Myung Se Bin, Jun

Director: Kwon Suk Jang

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

Avengers Social Club follows the lives of three women from different backgrounds who come together to form a revenge club. Lee Yo Won plays Kim Jung Hye, a woman from a wealthy family seeking revenge against her unfaithful husband. Alongside her friends, she embarks on a journey of empowerment and self-discovery, using humor and camaraderie to overcome their challenges.

7. Different Dreams

Cast: Lee Yo Won, Yoo Ji Tae, Lim Ju Hwan, Nam Gyu Ri

Director: Yoon Sang Ho

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Historical, Spy, Action

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019



Set during the Japanese colonial period, Different Dreams centers on Lee Yo Won's character, Lee Young Jin, a Korean surgeon raised in Japan. She becomes a spy for the Korean government-in-exile, navigating dangerous missions and political intrigue. The drama highlights the struggles for independence and the personal sacrifices made by those fighting for their country.

8. The Running Mates: Human Rights

Cast: Lee Yo Won, Choi Gwi Hwa, Jang Hyun Sung

Director: Kim Yong Soo

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019



The Running Mates: Human Rights explores the lives of investigators working for the Human Rights Commission. Lee Yo Won stars as Han Yoon Seo, a passionate investigator dedicated to protecting human rights. The series delves into various human rights cases, shedding light on social issues and the moral complexities faced by those fighting for justice.

9. Green Mothers' Club

Cast: Lee Yo Won, Choo Ja Hyun, Kim Gyu Ri, Jang Hye Jin, Joo Min Kyung

Director: Ra Ha Na

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022



Green Mothers' Club revolves around the lives of five mothers who form a support group within their children's elementary school. Lee Yo Won plays Lee Eun Pyo, a new mother in the neighborhood who joins the group and discovers the complex relationships and hidden secrets among the members. The drama provides a nuanced look at motherhood, friendship, and the societal pressures faced by women.

The above-mentioned Lee Yo Won K-dramas are just a handful of the shows in which she has appeared throughout the years. Nevertheless, it adequately shows her talent and steady growth as an artist with each new role she takes on. Which Lee Yo Won K-drama is your favorite?