9 must watch K-pop documentaries to know your favorite artists better

K-pop documentaries are a great way to know what really goes on behind all the glitz and glam of an idol's life. It makes the audience realize how much hard work it really takes to make good music, perform well and maintain an image. They also reveal the artists’ true side and discuss their hardships and pressures.

Moreover, concert documentaries are also a medium through which fans can enjoy the fun of the concerts without burning a hole in their pockets. Here are the 9 best K-pop documentaries that you should not miss.

9 best K-pop documentaries

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star

Release year: 2023

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star was released on December 20, 2023, and is streaming on Disney+. The documentary looks back at the group's journey since their debut in 2013. The docuseries speedruns through the past 10 years. Important moments like their first performance as a group, having lunch together, taking on big arenas, and more were part of the compilation.

SUGA: Road to D-DAY

Release year: 2023

Director: Park Joon Soo

The docuseries follows BTS member SUGA as he goes across the world to look for inspiration for his solo album. He comes across various artists from around the world and collaborates with them for his music. The documentary film shows the entire process through which his first solo album D-DAY came to be.

BIGBANG MADE: The Movie

Release year: 2016

Director: Byun Jin Ho

BIGBANG MADE: The Movie follows the group on their Made World Tour which happened in 2015 after a three-year hiatus. It gives an insight into their 340-day journey to 32 cities and 13 countries. The tour was attended by 1.5 million eager fans making the tour a success. The film showcases both the onstage and offstage scenes of the idols in their natural settings.

SEVENTEEN’s Hit the Road

Release year: 2020

SEVENTEEN’s Hit the Road is the group’s first documentary series. It follows the members as they go on their second world tour ODE TO YOU which took place from 2019 to 2020. The members disclose their hidden sides and reveal their true selves in this series. The series shows the thoughts and feelings the idols had while the tour was going on. The docuseries is available on YouTube.

J-Hope in the Box

Release year: 2023

J-Hope in the Box explores the process of how J-Hope’s first album as a soloist, Jack in the Box, came to be. It showcases all the inspirations which helped create the music to all the promotional activities which followed after the album’s release. The film focused on his energy and his performances with which he enchanted fans. It also showcased his hard work.

TWICE: Seize the Light

Release year: 2020

TWICE: Seize the Light is a docuseries which follows the members as they embark on their first world tour Twicelights in 2019. The series was released on YouTube Originals. It shows how the members rely on each other through stressful times and through pressure. It also highlights the happenings backstage and how demanding a world tour of such a size can become.

9 Muses of Star Empire

Release year: 2014

9 Muses of Star Empire is a compelling documentary that delves into the lives of the members of the South Korean girl group 9MUSES. The film offers a raw and unfiltered look at the challenges and pressures faced by the idols, including rigorous training, personal struggles, and the pursuit of success in the highly competitive K-pop industry. It provides an intimate and often stark portrayal of the reality behind the glamour.

Monsta X: The Dreaming

Release year: 2021

Director: Sung Sin Hyo, Oh Yoon Dong

Monsta X: The Dreaming is a concert documentary which showcases their six years of journey, from rookies to global K-pop idols. The film shows their experiences, interviews, behind-the-scenes, untold stories and more, giving a holistic view of who the members are and how they function. It also includes their performances of their hit songs.

A.C.E on the Road

Release Year: 2020

A.C.E on the Road is a different documentary than most K-pop documentaries. The film follows the five group members as they cover a 100-kilometre walk from Yangyang to Jungdongjin over a period of a few days. The documentary is quite subtle and shows the members peacefully walking, camping, having food and chatting while they fulfil this journey.

Conclusion

K-pop documentaries not only tell us about the lifestyle and daily lives of K-pop idols but also explore the dark realities that people might not be aware of. While many documentaries do focus on the problems, on the other hand, many also celebrate the achievements making for a more balanced and objective outlook. Through K-pop documentaries, fans get to know the process through which their favorite albums came to be, the behind-the-scenes of tours and much more.

