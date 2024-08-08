9 shows like Sweet Home which are exciting survival horrors

Sweet Home finally came to an end this July with its final season. The survival horror drama promises a thrilling ride for the viewers. Packed with monsters, neohumans and high emotions, the drama follows a world which has been infected by a virus which turns humans into monsters. The survivors need to do whatever possible to protect themselves.

Here are 9 shows like Sweet Home that you should check out if you are missing the horror thriller.

9 thrilling shows like Sweet Home

All of Us Are Dead

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Lomon, Cho Yi Hyun

Release year: 2022

Where to watch: Netflix

All of Us are Dead is a zombie apocalypse series. The second season is in the making and is expected to be released soon. It tells the story of a high school where there is a zombie virus breakout and the students are locked inside. They fight to either survive or turn into a zombie. It follows the struggle of a group of survivors of a high school and how they try to reach the rescue camp.

Happiness

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: Netflix

Happiness revolves around a virus breakout that changes humans into monsters. The apartment is sealed away from the rest of the world and the residents have to fight for survival.

Kingdom

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Bae Doo Na, Ryu Seung Ryong, Kim Sung Gyu

Release year: 2019

Where to watch: Netflix

The first season of this horror K-drama was released in 2019. Kingdom became an international sensation upon its release. The historical horror is set during the Joseon dynasty and tells the story of the Crown Prince who goes on a journey with his guard to find a physician for his ill father. It is a zombie apocalypse drama.

Parasyte: The Grey

Cast: Koo Kyu Hwan, Jeon So Nee, Lee Jung Hyun

Release year: 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

The science fiction horror follows the story of parasites which invade Earth from outer space and take over human bodies to gain power. Koo Kyu Hwan plays a man who goes on a quest to find his missing sister and on his journey has to fight the parasites. The Grey are an anti-parasite group who fight against them and Lee Jung Hyun plays their leader. Jeon So Nee plays a lady who is affected by the parasite but they cohabit the body together.

Hellbound

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Yang Ik Jun, Park Jeong Min, Won Jin Ah

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: Netflix

Released in 2021, Hellbound is a drama based on the webtoon by Yeon Sang Ho and Choi Kyu Seok. The second season will be released this year. It deals with the fantastical and superstitions and cult. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seem suspicious.

Gyeongseong Creature

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Joon

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature is set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom.

Dark Hole

Cast: Kim Ok Bin, Lee Joon Hyuk

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: tvN

Humans start turning into mutants after breathing mysterious air. A group of survivors try and fight the mutants to save their lives. A police detective and a cab driver team up and solve the mystery of the sinkhole from where the mysterious smoke leaked and try to help people.

The School Nurse Files

Cast: Jung Yoo Mi, Nam Joo Hyuk

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Netflix

The School Nurse Files is adapted from the novel by Chung Serang. The drama tells the story of a new school nurse teacher who has the ability to see monsters who are formed from human desires. The school’s Chinese language teacher has special energy. They team up to protect the students.

Goodbye Earth

Cast: Ahn Eun Jin, Yooh Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo, Kim Yoon Hye

Release year: 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

The drama tells the story of a dystopian world in which an asteroid is on its way to hit Earth in 200 days which leads to a lot of confusion and chaos. It focuses on the stories of different people and how they deal with the situation. While some decide to run away, others decide to serve and help others.

Conclusion

The first season of Sweet Home Season 1 was released in 2020. The drama is based on the webtoon by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. Hellbound, All of Us are Dead, Happiness and more are a few dramas like Sweet Home that fans of the show should watch next.

