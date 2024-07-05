9 best survival K-dramas: Squid Game, All of Us are Dead and more

Survival K-dramas are not only thrilling but also have a punch of emotional touch. While these stories revolve around human’s basic instincts of survival, greed and fear, they also showcase the heartwarming moments. This makes these dramas a rollercoaster which is packed with action and beautiful stories. Here are 9 survival K-dramas you shouldn’t skip.

9 exciting survival K-dramas

Squid Game

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Joon

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: Netflix

Squid Game is a survival drama about a group of people who enrol to play a game, winning which promises great fortune. But the illusion of it all shatters when the realities of what it means to lose are revealed. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024. The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG member T.O.P and more. Additionally, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha Joon will be returning in the second season as well.

All of Us Are Dead

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Lomon, Cho Yi Hyun

Release year: 2022

Where to watch: Netflix

All of Us are Dead is a zombie apocalypse series. The second season is in the making and is expected to be released soon. It tells the story of a high school where there is a zombie virus breakout and the students are locked inside. They fight to either survive or turn into a zombie. It follows the struggle of a group of survivors of a high school and how they try to reach the rescue camp.

The 8 Show

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, Yoo Philip

Release year: 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

The 8 Show tells the story of eight people who agree to participate in a reality show Money Game. The contestants have to go through tough circumstances and be cut off from the rest of the world for 100 days. They are allowed to share the prize money but they use and spend on while playing the game would cost 1000 times more and would be deducted from the prize money.

Kingdom

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Bae Doo Na, Ryu Seung Ryong, Kim Sung Gyu

Release year: 2019

Where to watch: Netflix

The first season of this horror K-drama was released in 2019. Kingdom became an international sensation upon its release. The historical horror is set during the Joseon dynasty and tells the story of the Crown Prince who goes on a journey with his guard to find a physician for his ill father. It is a zombie apocalypse drama.

Hellbound

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Yang Ik Jun, Park Jeong Min, Won Jin Ah

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: Netflix

Released in 2021, Hellbound is a drama based on the webtoon by Yeon Sang Ho and Choi Kyu Seok. The second season will be released this year. It deals with the fantastical, superstitions and cults. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seems suspicious.

Happiness

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: Netflix

Happiness revolves around an in which there is a virus breakout which changes humans into monsters. The apartment is sealed away from the rest of the world and the residents have to fight for survival.

Sweet Home

Cast: Song Kang, Park Gtu Young, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Netflix

Strange incidents start occurring in the apartment complex where the main character moves in as people start turning into monsters. It's a fight for survival. The second season picked up from when the first season ended. In the latest season, survivors live together in the baseball stadium and try to survive while monsters lurk outside and also within them.

Missing 9

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Baek Jin Hee, Choi Tae Joon

Release year: 2017

Ra Bong Hee is the sole survivor of a plane crash. The rest of the eight passengers all belonged to the entertainment industry and the 9 together were stranded on an uninhabited island. The drama focuses on what went on on the island and what happened to the other 8 passengers.

Parasyte: The Grey

Cast: 2024

Release year: Koo Kyu Hwan, Jeon So Nee, Lee Jung Hyun

Where to watch: Netflix

The science fiction horror follows the story of parasites which invade Earth from outer space and take over human bodies to gain power. Koo Kyu Hwan plays a man who goes on a quest to find his missing sister and on his journey has to fight the parasites. The Grey are an anti-parasite group who fight against them and Lee Jung Hyun plays their leader. Jeon So Nee plays a lady who is affected by the parasite but they cohabit the body together.

Conclusion

Korean survival K-dramas have gained immense popularity over the past few years with hit shows like Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead coming to the forefront and being enjoyed by globally. What sets them apart is the emotional connection that these K-dramas build with the audiences.

