aespa announces 14 cities for 2024-25 LIVE TOUR - SYNK PARALLEL LINE; to visit LA, London, Paris, and more

aespa is gearing up for their 2024-25 LIVE TOUR - SYNK PARALLEL LINE. The girl group has announced a total of 14 cities across Europe, the USA, and North America. Starting in January 2025, the dynamic quartet will visit LA, Paris, London, Mexico City, Madrid, and more cities, captivating fans with their energetic performances.

On September 27, aespa announced the cities and dates for their LIVE TOUR - SYNK PARALLEL LINE’s 2025 schedule. On January 28, the girl group will kickstart the first concert in Seattle. From there, they will visit Oakland on January 30 and Los Angeles on February 1.

On February 4, they will briefly visit North America to perform in Mexico City before returning to the USA. Then, they will continue their live tour with concerts in Orlando on February 6, Charlotte on February 8, and Newark on February 11. Next, on February 13, aespa will meet their Canadian fans in Toronto and then will briefly return to America for a concert in Chicago in February.

With a concert in London on March 2, the quartet will commence their Europe schedule. On March 4, they will perform in Paris, on March 6 in Amsterdam, on March 9 in Frankfurt, and on March 12 in Madrid.

These are the 14 cities, aespa has announced so far for their 2024-25 LIVE TOUR - SYNK PARALLEL LINE.

Check out the full list here:

SYNK PARALLEL LINE is an ongoing world tour by aespa, which they commenced back on June 29 following the release of their first studio album Armageddon. So far, the tour consists of 41 cities, among which, the girl group has already visited more than half.

Before the 2025 schedule of this live tour, aespa is set to meet fans in Bangkok on September 28 and 29. The Thailand concert will mark the end of the 2024 schedule of their SYNK PARALLEL LINE tour.

Their first studio album Armageddon, which was released before this world tour began, is continuing to dominate global charts, establishing aespa as a megastar girl group. Released on May 27, the album features a total of 10 tracks including two singles Supernova and Armageddon.

