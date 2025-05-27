KATSEYE’s Lara wins hearts with ‘heavenly’ cover of BTS' Jimin’s Like Crazy during live; fans want them to collab

Lara, the main vocalist of the multinational girl group KATSEYE, recently captured fans’ hearts worldwide. She did a surprise live performance of BTS Jimin’s solo hit Like Crazy. The cover, sung during a casual Weverse Live session on May 25, 2025, quickly became a hot topic across social media. Global fans are showering her with praise for her expressive voice and heartfelt delivery.

Lara, known for her powerful stage presence, performed a stripped-down rendition of Like Crazy. The song was originally released in 2023 as part of Jimin’s solo debut album Face. Though the live session was informal, Lara’s vocals were anything but casual. Her soft timbre, breathy inflections, and clear emotional connection to the lyrics gave fans chills.

Check out Lara’s cover of Like Crazy here:

Within minutes, clips of her performance began spreading rapidly across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Fans from different fandoms flooded the internet with praise. They applauded her ability to interpret the song with nuance while maintaining its original charm.

The track itself, Like Crazy, is considered one of the most vocally demanding songs among BTS members’ solo releases. Its subtle layering, falsetto transitions, and emotional resonance make it a challenge for even the most experienced vocalists. Lara’s ability to handle these technical aspects effortlessly impressed not just KATSEYE’s fan base, but also BTS fans who recognized her talent.

Viewers particularly admired her vocal control. They point out how she conveyed vulnerability and longing through her delicate phrasing. Some also highlighted the difficulty of live singing without post-production, noting how Lara’s live vocals demonstrated her raw skill and professionalism.

Fans demand Lara and Jimin collab

What further touched fans was her clear admiration for BTS Jimin. Many observed how she paid close attention to the song’s emotional essence. She subtly mirrored Jimin’s emotive style while adding her personal touch. Her performance sparked a wave of appreciation from both fandoms and led to growing calls online for a collaboration between the two idols in the future.

In recent years, cross-group collaborations and solo projects have gained popularity within the K-pop scene. Fans are now eagerly speculating whether Lara and Jimin might ever share the stage or a studio track together. The idea of a duet between them gained even more traction after Lara’s performance trended on social media for several hours.

About Lara Raj

Lara Raj, a 19-year-old artist from the United States, debuted as the main vocalist of KATSEYE in 2023. The group emerged from HYBE and Geffen Records’ global survival show The Debut: Dream Academy. It consists of six members from various cultural backgrounds. Since their debut, KATSEYE has earned praise for their diverse talents and fresh sound.

About Jimin’s Like Crazy

BTS Jimin’s Like Crazy, released on March 24, 2023, became a massive success both domestically and internationally. The synth-pop ballad topped multiple streaming charts and became one of the most-streamed solo K-pop tracks on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. It showcased Jimin’s distinct vocal style and further solidified his place as a formidable solo artist beyond his work with BTS.