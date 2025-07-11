aespa's Karina plans for acting debut after K-pop idol retirement, know type of roles she wants to play

aespa’s Karina is expanding her horizons, and she’s not afraid to take on new challenges. In a recent appearance on Jonathan’s YouTube talk show, the idol candidly shared her ambitions beyond music. She expressed a strong desire to try her hand at acting.

Karina shares acting ambitions

During their chat, Karina opened up about her mindset as a celebrity. “I want to try everything I can as a celebrity,” she said. “That way, I won’t have any regrets when I retire.” She explained that this approach is why she’s been appearing on more variety shows. She expressed, “I want to try acting in the future.”

When Jonathan asked what kind of roles she's interested in, she revealed that she'd like to try playing sad and pitiful characters. Interestingly, Jonathan also mentioned that acting is something he'd like to explore. Karina encouraged him, saying, "I think you would do well." The two laughed and bonded over their shared curiosity about stepping into the world of acting.

Karina talks variety shows, hosting dreams, and on-camera growth

Karina also reflected on her growth since her debut. She shared that she now feels more at ease in front of the camera. Reflecting on earlier days, she mentioned how she and her members once wondered if they needed to invent stories just to stand out on variety shows.

When it comes to formats she enjoys most, Karina revealed a clear preference. She shared that she enjoys talk shows more than variety programs that require physical effort. She said, “I feel more comfortable on talk shows. I really like talking. However, being a host is hard because they have to initiate conversations.”

Jonathan encouraged her by saying that being a good host is more about listening than speaking. He believed Karina had the qualities to do well in that role someday.

aespa fans divided over acting plans

Karina’s honest and ambitious remarks quickly made rounds online, sparking a mixed response from netizens. Many fans praised her for being open and expressed excitement about seeing her act. However, others questioned her suitability for acting. Some argued she doesn’t yet have much acting experience or the kind of expressive face typically seen in drama leads.

Karina has acted before

Though Karina has not formally debuted as an actress, she previously showcased her acting skills in Mnet’s My Art Film. It’s a special project for her solo song Up. In the noir-themed short film, she played a bold, confident “girl crush” character opposite actor Lee Dong Hwi. The performance gave fans a glimpse of what Karina could bring to the screen in future roles.

Karina is becoming increasingly comfortable in front of the camera and shows a strong desire to explore new opportunities. This may be paving the way for a promising future in acting, whether netizens are ready for it or not.

