Is aespa’s Karina dating Stray Kids’ Hyunjin after Lee Jae Wook? Old posts, sasaeng chats, and Giselle link resurface

The internet is once again abuzz with rumors linking aespa’s Karina and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin romantically. Past online posts and screenshots allegedly shared by sasaeng fans (obsessive and invasive followers) have resurfaced. On June 13, several trending discussions on Weibo, Korean blogs, and forums revisited a fan community post from October 2024.

The post claimed that Karina was spotted having a video call with a male idol inside a car. The idol was allegedly Hyunjin, and the sighting took place during aespa’s overseas schedule. According to these accounts, the sighting took place on the day of a Chinese fansign event. She was witnessed by onlookers who claimed to be present near the idol’s vehicle.

Karina or Giselle?

According to the viral post, Karina and fellow aespa member Giselle were seen traveling together in a white vehicle. Meanwhile, Winter and Ningning were said to be riding in separate cars or were not present at the event. In the post, Karina was allegedly seen holding her phone at an angle suggestive of a video call. She was smiling and seemingly engrossed in a private conversation.

Soon after, screenshots of leaked group chat logs among Chinese sasaengs began circulating. One of the images claimed a certain female idol (heavily implied to be Karina) was seen on a call with a male idol. The speculation rapidly intensified, with some fans insisting the man on the call was Hyunjin.

However, conflicting accounts soon emerged, with some fans suggesting that it was Giselle, not Karina, who was on the call. However, no clear video or image has been released to confirm who was actually involved. Meanwhile, fans also accuse sasaengs of spreading misinformation based on blurry observations and assumptions.

Not the first time for this pair

This isn’t the first time the two idols have been tied together by online rumors. Back in 2021, Hyunjin was briefly suspected of being involved with Karina. Fans thought they recognized Karina’s face as the wallpaper on his phone during a livestream. Soon, Hyunjin personally cleared the air.

He explained that the wallpaper was a drawing he created after watching a favorite movie, and not a photo of Karina. The situation quickly died down as fans accepted his explanation.

Moreover, Karina’s personal life had previously made headlines when she confirmed a brief relationship with actor Lee Jae Wook in early 2024. Their romance was initially revealed by a Korean news outlet. It was reported that the pair often met in private and took late-night walks. However, it ended just weeks later, with both sides confirming their split due to busy schedules.

No official comment yet

As of now, neither SM Entertainment (aespa’s agency) nor JYP Entertainment (Stray Kids’ agency) has made any comment regarding the situation. It remains to be seen whether either company will issue statements clarifying or dismissing the rumors, or choose to ignore them altogether.

