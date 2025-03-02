After Jin, 2PM’s Lee Junho faces sexual harassment; fan kisses him at Sao Paulo Fan-Con; outrage pours in

2PM’s Lee Junho, currently on his Midnight Sun fan-con tour, experienced an unsettling moment during his recent stop in São Paulo, Brazil. While the fan-con was meant to be a heartwarming opportunity for the idol actor to connect with his fans, an unexpected interaction has ignited heated discussions online regarding personal boundaries, consent, and the treatment of celebrities at public events.

During one segment of the fan-con, Junho leaned down to interact with a fan eager to take a photo with him. However, instead of simply posing for the picture, the fan unexpectedly wrapped their arms around his neck and pulled him in for a kiss on the cheek. Taken by surprise, Junho initially reacted with laughter before quickly standing up and stepping away from the situation. Though he maintained a composed and professional attitude, his body language suggested that the interaction had caught him off guard.

While some onlookers at the venue may have seen the exchange as a playful moment, others, especially those who later watched the video clips circulating online, were deeply unsettled by what had transpired. Many pointed out that despite Junho’s outwardly calm response, he had not given clear consent for the interaction, making the fan’s actions inappropriate.

As footage of the incident spread across social media platforms, netizens and fans alike expressed their disappointment and concern. The overwhelming consensus was that personal space should always be respected, regardless of the setting. While some acknowledged that cultural differences in expressing affection might have played a role, they emphasized that consent should never be overlooked. Fans argued that Junho, like any other artist, deserves to have his boundaries respected and should not have to tolerate unwarranted physical advances.

Many pointed out that idols frequently feel pressured to maintain a friendly and accommodating attitude, even in situations that make them uncomfortable. This expectation can sometimes lead to blurred lines regarding what is acceptable during fan interactions. Supporters of Junho have also expressed their admiration for his professionalism and grace in handling the situation, but they stress that his kindness should not be taken for granted.

This incident parallels a similar case in 2024 when BTS member Jin faced an unwanted physical interaction from a fan. The incident took place on June 13, during a free hug event at 2024 Festa, celebrating BTS’s 11th anniversary and Jin’s first fan meeting post-military discharge. Despite security measures, a Japanese woman overstepped boundaries, kissing BTS’ Jin on his cheek without consent. Meanwhile, South Korean authorities are investigating the case and have summoned the woman for questioning.