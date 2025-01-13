Typhoon Company has seemingly found its female lead after experiencing some shaky waters last week! According to the latest report by Xports News on January 13, actress Kim Min Ha, known for her role as a young Sunja in AppleTV+ show Pachinko with Lee Min Ho, has been approached to fill the gap.

Previously, actor Geum Sae Rok, known for her work in dramas like Youth of May, The Interest of Love, and Soundtrack #2, was locked in as the main lead opposite Lee Junho. However, reports last week revealed that the star has decided to step away from the role due to a scheduling conflict with her other projects.

In response to the casting news, Kim Min Ha’s agency, Noon Company, shared that Typhoon Company was one of the many projects offered to her, and her participation has not been finalized as of this moment. Meanwhile, tvN announced Typhoon Company (or Tae Poong Company) as a part of its 2025 lineup of K-dramas, seemingly confirming its premiere within this year; however, the recent female lead change has prompted questions about its timely completion.

Typhoon Company (or Typhoon Boss) is a story about CEO Kim Tae Poong of Typhoon Company, slated to be played by Lee Junho after his filming for Cashero wrapped up. Meanwhile, Oh Mi Sook, the role offered to Geum Sae Rok and now Kim Min Ha, will be that of the eldest daughter of the family who shoulders its financial responsibility.

The show aims to highlight the struggles small to medium-sized businesses faced during the IMF crisis in 1997 and was scheduled to begin filming in January. It is backed by director Lee Na Jung, known for her work in dramas like Fight for My Way, Love Alarm, Mine, and more recently, See You in My 19th Life.

