Lee Junho suffers ligament tear amid K-drama shoot; agency shares health update after actor spotted on crutches

2PM member Lee Junho was spotted with a cast on his left foot and relying on crutches for walking at the Gimpo International Airport on February 7. He was departing for his upcoming scheduled activities in Japan. Responding to fan concerns about the actor-singer's health, his agency, JYP Entertainment revealed his injury's occurrence during his ongoing schedule.

Fans at the airport were surprised and disheartened seeing their beloved actor struggling to walk. They took to social media to circulate his videos and express their concern for Lee Junho. With the increased curiosity about the issue, JYP Entertainment said, "Lee Junho recently sustained a torn ligament during his schedule and is currently receiving treatment.” Fans wishes for his speedy recovery and asked him not to over-exert himself.

Despite the foot injury, he will continue with his overseas schedule. Regarding his upcoming Midnight Sun fan concert at Tokyo's Metropolitan Gymnasium, in Japan, his agency mentioned, "there may be some restrictions on his performance". They apologized in advance in case of any inconveniences that might be caused due to the K-pop idol's health issue. The concert is set to take place this Saturday-Sunday on February 8 and 9.

Following his Japan schedule, he will head to Taipei, in Taiwan on the 22nd and 23rd, and will hold fan concerts in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 1 and 2. Lately, the actor has been engaged in shooting of his upcoming high-octane K-drama, Cashero. He might have got injured during the filming of one of its action scenes. He was also supposed to be filming for his role as a CEO in Typhoon Company, however it has been delayed due to the opting out of the female lead.

Lee Junho previously impressed with his acting projects like King the Land (2023), The Red Sleeve (2021-22) and Rain or Shine (2017-18). He efficiently balanced his life as an actor and as a K-pop idol. He has been active in both spheres and continues to entertain fans to the best of his ability. We hope he gets well soon and look forward to seeing more of his incredible work in future.