Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin confirmed to lead rom-com Today Was Also Sold Out; know character details and release plans

Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin have officially been cast as the leads in the upcoming drama Today Was Also Sold Out. The series, a romantic comedy set against an unusual backdrop, is expected to premiere in 2026. With its unique characters and promising storyline, the drama is already generating buzz among K-drama enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Storyline

At the heart of Today Was Also Sold Out is the unexpected encounter between two people who couldn’t be more different. Ahn Hyo Seop will portray Matthew Lee, a multi-tasking farmer who juggles three jobs simultaneously. He manages a farm that produces rare, almost magical ingredients. He also runs a natural cosmetic company as its CEO and lead researcher. Though he lives a highly structured and seemingly flawless life, Matthew hides a deeply personal secret that complicates his otherwise orderly existence.

On the other hand, Chae Won Bin steps into the role of Dam Ye Jin, a wildly successful home shopping show host. Known for selling out products every time she’s on air, she lives in the fast-paced world of television retail. But behind her on-screen charisma lies a woman plagued by insomnia, worn down by the constant pressure of maintaining her top-tier status.

A love story rooted in work and healing

Advertisement

Unlike traditional love stories, this drama focuses on characters who are incredibly driven in their professional lives yet neglect their personal well-being. Both Matthew and Dam Ye Jin are committed to their work, but they’ve grown emotionally distant from themselves and those around them. Their meeting kicks off a 24-hour intertwining of lives, as their once separate worlds start to overlap in unexpected ways.

The drama will explore how these two individuals, living on opposite ends of the lifestyle spectrum, slowly begin to affect each other. As they confront their differences and slowly open up, the story will delve into how they begin to face their vulnerabilities. Through this journey, they gradually begin the process of emotional healing together.

Creative team and release plans

Today Was Also Sold Out is directed by Ahn Jong Yeon and written by Jin Seung Hee. It promises a fresh mix of heartfelt storytelling and light-hearted humor. With a cast led by Ahn Hyo Seop and rising actress Chae Won Bin, the drama is expected to strike a balance between laughter and sentimentality.

Advertisement

Currently in pre-production, Today Was Also Sold Out is scheduled for release sometime in 2026. Fans can look forward to a drama that brings offbeat romance with sincere emotional arcs, all while highlighting the challenges of modern life and self-care.

Are you looking forward to Today Was Also Sold Out? Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin are officially confirmed to star in the upcoming 2026 romantic comedy Today Was Also Sold Out! Are you excited to see this unexpected pairing on screen? Cast your vote and let us know your thoughts! Yes, I can’t wait! Maybe, I’ll wait for the trailer. Not really my type. I didn’t know about it until now!

ALSO READ: Chae Won Bin joins Ahn Hyo Seop in talks to lead new rom-com Sold Out Again Today Too; agency reacts