Doubt starring Han Suk Kyu and Chae Won Bin: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

Doubt is an upcoming drama that is creating a buzz as it would mark the return of the renowned actor Han Suk Kyu to the small screen. The drama will bring an intriguing story of a father and daughter mixed with confounding crime.

Doubt’s Release Date and Time

Doubt is set to premiere on October 11, 2024, at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

Where to Watch Doubt?

Doubt will be premiering on MBC in South Korea and will release new episodes every Friday and Saturday.

Genre

Psychological thriller, Crime, Drama

Plot

Doubt is a psychological thriller drama following the story of a self-taught top criminal profiler, Jang Tae Soo who faces a life-changing dilemma when he unexpectedly uncovers his daughter, Jang Ha Bin’s secret that connects her to a murder case that he is investigating.

Jang Tae Soo is the single father of Jang Ha Bin having been divorced from his wife years ago. He is highly respected in the police force for his keen sense of justice and decisiveness. He is a top criminal behavior analyst and has been doing the work in the force long before profiling came into practice.

When Jang Ha Bin unexpectedly becomes a suspect in the murder case he is investigating he puts everything on-line to unravel the truth and protect his only daughter who means the world to him.

Advertisement

Jang Tae Soo and Jang Ha Bin will engage in mind-boggling psychological battles depicting the hard shift in their relationship as it gets filled with tension as compared to a normal father and daughter duo. Tae Soo faces a huge dilemma whether to trust his daughter or follow his gut as a profiler and work on suspicions.

Regardless of Jang Tae Soo’s scrutinizing eyes and suspicions, Jang Ha Bin does not easily succumb to them and puts an equal fight on her father. Jang Tae Soo even tries to hide the connection of his daughter to the case due to the fierce internal conflict but at the same time, he is suspicious of Jang Ha Bin’s unexplained outings and demeanor.

Furthermore, Jang Ha Bin is a keen observer just like her father, and analyzes people.

Thickening the plot even further is their family’s past of Jang Tae Soo and Jang Ha Bin as his ex-wife Yoon Ji Su stands in between amplifying the mystery as to what drove this family apart. This also raises the question of why Yoon Ji Su left the family.

Advertisement

Watch Doubt’s trailer here:

Cast

Doubt will be putting a striking lead cast to blow the minds of the viewers. Beginning with the noted veteran actor Han Suk Kyu with over three decades in the industry and a mind-blowing filmography following him.

Han Suk Kyu will portray the top criminal profiler Jang Tae Soo who is faced with a life-altering impasse when he finds his daughter is connected to a murder case. He is a skilled profiler when at crime scenes but he faces shortcomings as a father at home. Ironically, he is a master at reading criminals’ minds but struggles to understand his daughter.

Chae Won Bin will take on the role of Jang Tae Soo’s only daughter, Jang Ha Bin, who is not a typical high school student taking after her father. She is clever and extraordinarily observant. When she is suspected by her father, she does not shy away from playing mind games heightening expectations for her portrayal and the story in the drama. Most of the time she has an inscrutable poker face impossible to read.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Han Ye Ri will add to the spectacular cast as she will portray Lee Eo Jin, who works with Jang Tae Soo. She majors in criminal psychology and has studied in the UK, she respects Tae Soo but feels doubtful of him as if he is hiding something big.

Oh Yoon Soo will be seen playing Yoon Ji Su, Jang Tae Soo’s ex-wife and Jang Ha Bin’s mother, who is bitter and disapproves of her ex-husband.

Supporting Cast

As for the supporting cast in Doubt, there is a smacking lineup awaiting the viewers. Noh Jae Won will be seen as Koo Dae Hong, Criminal Behavior Analysis Unit inspector. Yoon Jyung Ho will portray Oh Jung Hwan, leader of the Violent Crime Unit who is always clashing with Jang Tae Soo.

Additionally, Kim Jung Jin will play Choi Young Min, Yoo Eui Tae will be seen as Park Jun Tae and Lee Shin Ki will portray Kim Young Su. Finally, Han Su Ah will be seen as Song Min Ah, a runway girl entangled with Jang Ha Bin.

Get ready to watch a father and daughter clashing in psychological games with a crime in the background in Doubt.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tang Jung Sang and Nam Da Reum CONFIRMED to lead new special drama The Officer Discusses