Chae Won Bin joins Ahn Hyo Seop in talks to lead new rom-com Sold Out Again Today Too; agency reacts

Sweet Home’s Chae Won Bin has been offered her next exciting project. As per a report by K-media JTBC News on March 21, the actress was approached for the lead role in the drama Sold Out Again Today Too (working title). Her agency briefly reacted to the news on the same day. Four days ago, actor Ahn Hyo Seop was reported to be approached with the role of the male lead of the same drama. Both of them are yet to confirm their participation in the upcoming project.

As per JTBC News, an entertainment insider told them that "Chae Won Bin has been cast as the lead in the new drama Sold Out Again Today Too and will be acting alongside Business Proposal’s Ahn Hyo Seop. Chae Won Bin's agency, Outer Universe, responded to that, stating, "We have received an offer and are currently reviewing the project."

Previously, on March 17, it was reported that Ahn Hyo Seop was offered the male lead role of the upcoming rom-com drama. His agency, The Present Company, mentioned the news to be true and that he was positively reviewing his participation in the project. If the two actors decide to star in Sold Out Again Today Too, it will mark their first work together.

The healing romantic comedy-drama follows a man and woman who immerse themselves in work, diligently fulfilling their daily responsibilities as a coping mechanism for their emotional scars. When they cross paths, they discover love and healing, gradually mending each other's deep-seated wounds. Chae Won Bin has reportedly been offered the role of Dam Ye Jin, a home shopping host struggling with chronic insomnia.

Ahn Hyo Seop might play Matthew Lee, an enigmatic farmer who unexpectedly gets romantically involved with Dam Ye Jin. He had his own share of troubles. As love blossoms between them, they embark on a heartwarming journey, supporting and helping each other overcome their individual struggles and finding solace together. Fans are excited to see the on-screen fresh pairing, calling them a "great duo."