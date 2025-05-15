Is Jang Dong Yoon replacing Ahn Hyo Seop in Night of Heaven? Here’s latest update on Lovely Runner director’s next drama

Actor Jang Dong Yoon may be returning to the small screen in a high-stakes and emotionally intense role, if recent reports are anything to go by. On May 15, Sports Chosun revealed that the actor has decided to take on the lead role in the upcoming melodrama Night of Heaven. In response, Jang Dong Yoon’s agency, BH Entertainment, acknowledged that he has been offered a role in Night of Heaven. however, they did not confirm whether he has accepted the part.

The upcoming series, Night of Heaven, is based on a 2022 novel by author Hwang Ui Geon. It is known for its gripping plot and emotionally rich storytelling. The book explores themes of trauma, resilience, and forbidden romance amid the glitz and shadows of Korea’s high society and underground nightlife. At its core, the story revolves around two deeply wounded individuals: a chaebol heiress born out of wedlock and burdened with misfortune, and a charismatic male host with a haunting past. The two find comfort, protection, and eventually love in one another.

The male lead, Cheon Gook, is a former national taekwondo athlete. His life takes a dramatic turn after his stepmother vanishes with his deceased father’s insurance money, leaving him in massive debt. To survive, he becomes the top host at a secretive, upscale club named Si Bel Homme. It is located in the affluent district of Cheongdam-dong. The club’s name, which translates to ‘handsome man’ in French, becomes a sanctuary for the elite.

Last year, in November 2024, it was reported that actor Ahn Hyo Seop had been offered the role of Cheon Gook. However, new developments suggest that the Business Proposal star has decided not to join the project. This has opened the door for Jang Dong Yoon to step in as a strong contender for the lead role.

Jang Dong Yoon has steadily built a reputation for taking on diverse roles across a wide range of genres. From his breakout performance in The Tale of Nokdu to more recent appearances in Oasis, My Man is Cupid, and Daily Dose of Sunshine, the actor has taken on a wide range of roles. He has consistently impressed viewers with his versatility. He is currently filming The Mantis, a psychological thriller that will further stretch his acting capabilities.

If confirmed, Night of Heaven would present a new challenge for Jang. It would place him in a genre that blends romance, psychological drama, and societal critique. Adding to the excitement is the fact that Night of Heaven will be helmed by director Yoon Jong Ho. He recently earned praise for the hit series Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the actor’s agency and the production team. Should Jang Dong Yoon accept the offer, his portrayal of Cheon Gook could be one of the most compelling roles of his career.

