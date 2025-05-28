Chainsaw Man Chapter 205: Who Is The Fake Chainsaw Man? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter, titled ‘With One Life,’ began with Denji and Yoru floating in the air. Yoru noted their building was now ownerless and promptly converted it into a sword. Denji caught her after the fall, and she rushed toward the Falling Devil, warning Denji to finish off the Fake Chainsaw Man or she would kill indiscriminately.

Advertisement

Denji attempted a peaceful solution, though the fake refuses to listen. Denji decapitated and sliced him in two, freeing the civilians. Just as he regained his composure, the Fire Devil appeared and asked him if he recognized the fake’s original human face.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 205

Chainsaw Man Chapter 205 should begin with the Fire Devil confirming the human identity of the Fake Chainsaw Man, heavily implied to be Seigi Akoku, a known student at Denji’s school. This revelation could unsettle Denji, forcing him to confront how close the threat had been all along.

After the reveal, attention will likely shift to Yoru battling the Falling Devil. With Yoru initially overpowering her opponent, the situation should escalate as Famine Devil Fami steps in, setting up a three-way confrontation by the chapter’s end.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 205: Release date and where to stream

Chainsaw Man Chapter 205 is set for release on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, this means the chapter will be available during the day on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, though the release times will vary depending on their local time zone.

Advertisement

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 205 as soon as it’s released, fans can visit platforms like Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, or the Shonen Jump+ app. The first two platforms offer free access to the latest three chapters, while Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.

For more updates from the Sakamoto Days manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 204: Denji To Accept Yoru’s Offer; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More