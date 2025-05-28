Teogonia Episode 8: Kai Faces Divine Crest Macaques—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Truthseeker,’ Kai awakens after defeating the Org Rigdaros and part ways with Porek’s group, returning to Uzelle where he learns Jose collapsed from a curse. Upon arriving in Lag village, he finds it heavily damaged by a Macaque raid.

Vezin assigns him and Nada to remove curses afflicting Jose and Olha. After purging Olha’s curse, Nada reveals his goal of appointing Kai as a new god for humanity. Kai refuses, prompting Nada to stab him after completing Jose’s ritual in Eda village.

Advertisement

Expected plot in Teogonia Episode 8

Following Nada’s attack, Teogonia Episode 8 will begin with Kai critically injured. As he drifts in and out of consciousness, Kai hears a hidden truth. Meanwhile, a group of Divine Crest-bearing Macaques will appear, forcing Kai and Nada into combat.

Despite his wounds, Kai will fight to uphold his principles and fulfill his role as a god. Meanwhile, the Lag village endures another Macaque assault. Amid the chaos, Gandal will act on his own, introducing another unpredictable turn to the unfolding conflict.

Teogonia Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Teogonia Episode 8, titled ‘To Ispi Rio,’ is set to premiere at 1:00 am JST on May 31, 2025, in Japan. Although this is the official domestic broadcast time, viewers in other countries may gain access earlier depending on their time zones, potentially on May 30.

Japanese fans can watch it on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11, with exclusive online streaming available via ABEMA. Japanese pay-per-view services include d-anime Store, DMM TV, Hulu, Lemino, and Prime Video. The global release of Teogonia Episode 8 will be handled by Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

For more updates from the anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Teogonia Episode 7: Kai To Dispel A Curse; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More