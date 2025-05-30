Kagurabachi Chapter 81 Spoilers: Kashima Killed Protecting Hakuri As Uruha Returns—Everything You Need To Know

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 81 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Core Fighters. It begins with one of Kamunabi’s leaders questioning the Barrierkeepers about the growing cases of employees succumbing to pine tree sorcery. The Barrierkeepers respond that they are still investigating the source of the sorcery.

Although the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade remains unaffected, there is mounting concern that the Hishaku intend to destabilize the organization from within. The leadership identifies four critical elements that must be protected: the core barrier structure, the Shinuchi blade, the Sword Saint, and an undisclosed item.

Advertisement

Hishaku's sorcery seeds and Kamunabi traitors revealed

The Kagurabachi Chapter 81 spoilers then shift to Hakuri Sazanami as he roams the underground corridors of Kamunabi. He thinks about his lack of understanding of the identities of the intruders. He soon encounters Kashima, a squad captain and direct subordinate of Kudo.

Kashima is surprised to see Hakuri without Kudo, prompting Hakuri to explain that Kudo sacrificed himself to protect him during the pine tree sorcery outbreak. Kashima then reveals that Hishaku embedded seeds within Kamunabi personnel that sprout pine tree sorcery upon their death.

An urgent broadcast follows, stating that about 50 out of 500 personnel may be implanted with these deadly seeds. As a precaution, Kashima instructs others to maintain their distance from Hakuri in the Kagurabachi Chapter 81 spoilers. Soon after, the two agree to proceed together to secure the Shinuchi.

However, Kudo suddenly appears, seemingly unharmed. While Hakuri is relieved, Kashima remains suspicious. Their disagreement is interrupted when a girl wielding twin daggers appears behind the supposed Kudo. Realizing the danger, Kashima takes a fatal hit to protect Hakuri, while the girl beheads everyone else.

Advertisement

Kashima gets killed by Hishaku impostor as Uruha arrives

Pine trees begin to sprout from their corpses, and Hakuri is hit away. He then sees “Kudo” holding the dying Kashima hostage. It is revealed that this individual is not Kudo but someone imitating him. The imposter confirms Kudo died earlier in the Kagurabachi Chapter 81 spoilers.

Alongside the dagger-wielding girl, the imposter mentions fulfilling a “quota,” suggesting systematic infiltration. As Kashima urges Hakuri to flee, he dies in front of him. Meanwhile, the Barrierkeepers realize they are also under attack from infiltrating enemies, not just from the pine sorcery.

Their information systems have been compromised, leading to confusion and urgency. Izaru calms them and directs the investigation. As Hakuri mourns Kashima’s death and runs away in panic, Yoji Uruha suddenly reappears in the Kagurabachi Chapter 81 spoilers. He kills both the Hishaku and asks Hakuri to follow him.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more spoilers like this and updates from the Kagurabachi manga.

Advertisement

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: Kagurabachi Chapter 81: Hakuri Goes After The Shinuchi—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More