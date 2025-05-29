Kagurabachi Chapter 81: Hakuri Goes After The Shinuchi—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

In ‘Secret Room,’ Kudo guides Hakuri through Kamunabi's vast sorcery library, urging him to absorb its knowledge. While explaining Kamunabi’s layered defenses and elite fighters, Ishihira, a trusted instructor, suddenly activates Pine Tree Sorcery, driven by threats to his daughter.

Kudo sacrifices himself to save Hakuri, who lands in a hidden room. Soon after, Hakuri subdues two rogue Kamunabi sorcerers attempting to use him as bait. Realizing that Hishaku are manipulating the Kamunabi with hostages, Hakuri resolves to reach the frontline and secure the Shinuchi blade.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 81

Kagurabachi Chapter 81 may continue Hakuri’s journey through Kamunabi’s interior as he approaches the Shinuchi blade. The story could also shift focus to Soshiro Azami’s fight against the invading Hishaku sorcerer, revealing more of his Executioner abilities.

Additionally, fans might see Chihiro Rokuhira engaging in combat against Samura, demonstrating his strength and tactics. With internal betrayal and external threats converging, the next chapter will be escalating the conflict on multiple fronts within Kamunabi headquarters.

Kagurabachi Chapter 81: Release date and where to stream

Kagurabachi Chapter 81 is set to debut on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 27. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, June 1, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 71 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, Viz Media's official site, as well as through the Shonen Jump+ app. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on former two platforms, a subscription is required for full access on the latter.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.