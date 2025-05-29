Black Butler Season 5 Episode 9: The Sieglinde Hunt Begins—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 9 will see Wolfram and the ‘villagers’ attempt to hunt down the Emerald Witch, so don’t miss it to find out if she survives. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘His Butler, Furious,’ Wolfram panics when Sieglinde vanishes. Devastated, Sieglinde learns from the village crone that she is her daughter, born from a tragic mustard gas experiment. Deceived since birth, Sieglinde was raised in a staged village to unknowingly develop deadly chemical weapons.
Outraged, she rejects Wolfram and escapes with Ciel and Sebastian. After battling costumed "werewolves," Sebastian eliminates the village crone and burns the facility. Meanwhile, military forces mobilize under Hilde, who declares Sieglinde must die if she leaves the forest. Ciel convinces Sieglinde she can now create something to help the world instead.
Expected plot in Black Butler Season 5 Episode 9
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 9 will likely adapt Chapter 100 of the manga, where German forces track Sieglinde through the forest. Snake and Baldroy ambush the soldiers using snakes and an explosive marmalade trap. Baldroy fights Wolfram, while Snake distracts him. Wolfram grabs Sieglinde—actually Ciel in disguise—and is held at gunpoint.
Meanwhile, Finnian flees with the real Sieglinde and Tanaka, recalling how Ciel named him. Using his enhanced strength, Finnian outruns pursuers. Grete ambushes them, but Tanaka slices a bullet midair, telling Finnian to continue. Elsewhere, Sebastian finishes his destruction mission.
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 9: Release date and where to stream
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 9, titled ‘His Butler, Crossing Paths,’ will air on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST as per the anime’s official website. Due to global time zone differences, the release time may vary for international viewers.
In Japan, Black Butler Season 5 Episode 9 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and later on MBS and AT-X. It will also stream on d Anime Store, DMM TV, and U-NEXT. Internationally, fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and Bilibili Global in select regions.
