POLL: Thug Life, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Kuberaa and Kannappa—which South movie are you excited to watch in June 2025? VOTE

Big names, bigger expectations! June 2025 is all set to be a blockbuster month in South cinema. With Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu led by Pawan Kalyan, and Kannappa featuring Vishnu Manchu, the choices are thrilling. If you had to choose one, what would be your top pick? But wait, before you decide, let’s take a closer look at these June releases to help you make your decision.

Advertisement

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, hits theaters on June 5. It explores the dark and dangerous world of crime and loyalty. The story begins with Sakthivel and his brother Manickam rescuing a boy during a deadly police encounter. They raise him as Amaran, played by Silambarasan TR.

With a strong cast including Kamal Haasan, Joju George, Trisha Krishnan, and Ashok Selvan, the film promises intense drama and powerful performances.

Coming next on June 12 is Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit. Set in 17th-century India, it stars Pawan Kalyan as a brave outlaw on a mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. With Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal in key roles, this historical action-adventure is packed with grandeur and high-stakes drama.

Kuberaa arrives on June 20 and offers a gripping social thriller. Dhanush plays a poor man whose thirst for wealth leads to unexpected consequences. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. With themes of greed, power, and ambition, it adds a fresh twist to the lineup.

Advertisement

The final June release is Kannappa, landing on June 27. Based on a legendary Hindu tale, the story follows an atheist who turns into a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. With Vishnu Manchu in the lead and an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu and Kajal Aggarwal, this fantasy drama aims to be both visually grand and emotionally rich.

So, which film are you most excited for? Cast your vote and let us know!

Which South movie are you excited to watch in June 2025? Thug Life Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit Kuberaa Kannappa

ALSO READ: 7 South movies releasing in June 2025: Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Thug Life to Kuberaa