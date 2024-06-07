EXCLUSIVE: Kaiju No. 8 Hindi Dub Cast Shares Most Challenging Parts of Dubbing Japanese To Indian Language

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Hindi dubbing cast of Kaiju No. 8 for Crunchyroll shared the nuances of dubbing for the popular anime. The team includes Rushikesk Phunse as Kafka Hibino, Adnan Shakeel as Reno Ichikawa, Vidit Kumar as Soshiro Hoshina, and Nyssha as Kikoru Shinomiya. From hilarious BTS moments to fan interactions, the young cast talked about their overall experience dubbing for Kaiju No. 8.

Kaiju No. 8's entry into the Indian market with the Hindi dub continues to attract new viewers for anime. As the anime continues to release new episodes each weekend, the cast shares how the process has been for them working on the acclaimed series.

Kaiju No. 8 cast reveals the most challenging part of Hindi Dubbing

During their exclusive sit-down with Pinkvilla, the four cast members, Adnan, Shakeel, Nyssha, and Vidit, shared their personal experiences working on Kaiju No. 8. Upon being asked what were the most challenging parts of dubbing the series, the mention of action came up. KN8, being an action-heavy series, has many battle sequences, presenting as an acting challenge.

"When I was dubbing for Kafka, it took me a while to figure out how to deliver those reactions," Rushikesh shared. "They were really weird at times. For instance, a scene is going on and he decides to give a completely different reaction. Someone has punched him, and his reaction to hitting the wall has all sorts of iterations of 'ah' and 'oh.' Then he's standing, only to start uttering 'ding ding ding.' So this sometimes got difficult for me. But it was certainly interesting to play."

Kaiju No. 8 Hindi Dub cast on getting the comedy right

Another challenge that everyone agreed on was getting the comedy right for Indian viewers. Besides action, KN8 also has its fair share of comedic gags. The cast agreed that it was important for them to get the punches in tone with an Indian taste of humor.

"You know to hit that punch, so that the Indian audience catches it well, was very important. It should translate what a character is trying to say and how he is trying to say it," Adnan expressed.

"I feel our director played an important role here. Dayal Pandey, sir, would come up with lines on the set. For me, Reno has this dialogue where he's saying that Kafka sir will surely transform. That's where I thought of adding, 'Ek baar jo unhone commitment kardi, firr wo khudki bhi nahi sunte' (once he makes a commitment, he doesn't even listen to himself)."

"That's where we got this punch from. So this was very challenging in anime like this. The punches need to land," Adnan shared.

Kaiju No. 8 premieres new episodes on Crunchyroll every Saturday after 7:30 pm IST, streaming live at the same time as the broadcast in Japan.

