One Piece Chapter 1150 Spoilers: Imu’s Magic Twists Elbaph’s Mightiest As Giant Warriors Turn Into Demons, DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1150 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Domi Reversi.’ The cover story sees Yamato, accompanied by Ulti and Page One, returning Shimotsuki Yasuie’s katana to the Enma Shrine in Hakumai. This completes her Yamato’s pilgrimage.

There are no scenes involving Luffy’s group or further revelations regarding Brook’s past or the Mary Geoise situation. The chapter shifts entirely to Imu, who has fully taken control of Gunko’s body. Now in a demonic form, Gunko/Imu possesses large black bat-like wings, and a pointed tail, and wields a massive trident.

Imu commands Nightmare Army

Imu commands Sommers, who is still alive, to lead the line of captive children—shocking Usopp in the One Piece Chapter 1150 spoilers. Then, Imu questions Killingham about the MMA monsters. Killingham reveals he left “Nightmare Holes” open to allow continuous spawning of dream-based creatures, which he claims can resurrect at will.

Utilizing a magical book, Imu summons a dagger and an enormous shotgun. As Brogy charges, Imu brutally disables him by stabbing his hand and shooting his wrist, severing it. Imu then activates Devil’s Contract, granting Brogy immense power and transforming him into a towering demon with wings, horns, and a massive double-edged axe.

Despite his injury, Brogy declares that he feels unstoppable. Imu proceeds to cast Domi Reversi, converting Dorry and several Giant Warrior Pirates into similar demonic subordinates. These transformed giants are now equipped with wings, fangs, horns, and gigantic tridents in the One Piece Chapter 1150 spoilers.

Elbaph warriors brace for battle

The demonic warriors join a terrifying army, flanked by even larger nightmare creatures spawned by Killingham. Imu then declares that Elbaph would not be destroyed, but ruled by “Mu,” expressing interest in testing its wartime potential.

The leaks conclude with Jarul being warned of the transformed Dorry and Brogy. Unfazed, Jarul prepares for the upcoming battle, asserting his pride as a warrior. The One Piece Chapter 1150 spoilers end stating there would be no break next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

