One Piece Episode 1131: Dragon And Ivankov To Appear In Sorbet—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last One Piece episode, titled ‘A History Erased! God Valley of Despair,’ opened with the Human Hunting Game, with the Holy Knights competing. Garp discussed Gol D. Roger’s movements with Kong. This prompts his trip to God Valley, where the Rocks Pirates also arrive.

Ivankov, Ginny, and Kuma plan their escape by stealing two Devil Fruits—one of which, the Paw-Paw Fruit, Kuma eats after Big Mom takes the other. The episode ends with Kuma and Ginny returning to the Sorbet Kingdom while Ivankov departs.

Expected plot in One Piece Episode 1131

One Piece Episode 1131 will likely explore Kuma and Ginny's peaceful life in the Sorbet Kingdom. The preview depicts a number of joyful interactions with friends, though this peace is threatened when the kingdom’s ruler turns hostile, leading to violence, imprisonments, and destruction.

Kuma may retaliate, using his Devil Fruit powers. The preview also depicts silhouettes resembling Dragon and Ivankov, suggesting the two will get involved somehow. The episode will likely depict their reunion and Ginny and Kuma’s emotional reaction to their return amidst the growing turmoil.

One Piece Episode 1131: Release date and where to stream

Titled ‘A Fleeting Moment of Happiness - Kumachi and Ginny,’ One Piece Episode 1131 is set to air on Japanese television on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST. International viewers will be able to see it on the same day, with release times adjusted to their local time zones and regions.

In Japan, the episode will air on Fuji TV, and will stream on ABEMA, FOD, U-NEXT, d-anime Store, Lemino, and DMM TV, among others. After its Japanese airing, global audiences can stream One Piece Episode 1131 on Crunchyroll or Netflix.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

