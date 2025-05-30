Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 8: D And Kanon Face Uzukubo—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘We Are the Monster Protection Society,’ the Green and Red Battalions worked together to manage the zoo incident. During this, Usukubo disappeared and later reappeared as a member of the Monster Protection Society.

Fighter D stabbed Sousei Akabane, and was later shocked to see him unharmed on television. The episode also hinted at a past connection between Yumeko Suzukiri and the Yellow Keeper. Several Monster Protection Society members were introduced, including Juji Sazan, Kaede Ukyo, Inko Tachibana, and others.

Expected plot in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 8

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 8 will likely follow Fighter D and Kanon Hisui as they confront Yakushi Usukubo, the leader of the Monster Protection Society. Although Usukubo initially sought to recruit only Fighter D, she will permit Kanon’s involvement.

As the society gains public favor amid the Dragon Keepers' declining credibility, citizens will begin gathering at the organization's base. Meanwhile, Sousei Akabane’s condition may be addressed, especially since he appeared uninjured after being stabbed by Fighter D.

Release date and where to stream

According to the official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 8 will be titled ‘Come and Join the Monsters!’ It will air on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite time zone differences and simulcast schedules, most international viewers can view the episode on the same day.

In Japan, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 8 will be broadcast on the CBC/TBS network’s “Agaru Anime” slot across 28 stations, followed by airings on AT-X and BS11. Domestically, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Lemino, Hulu, d-anime Store, and more. Globally, the episode will be available on Disney+ and Hulu (U.S.).

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

