Witch Watch Episode 9: Nico Tries To Restore Kara’s Letter—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Witch Watch Episode 9 will follow Kara as she asks Nico and Morihito to help mend a letter her father tore up. Don’t miss it! Get the release date, recap and more details here.
In ‘Kanshi's Part-Time Job Diaries: The Superhero Show,’ Kanshi takes a job at a hero show to earn money. Scheduled to play the villain due to a last-minute change, he switches roles to let the injured actor’s son see his father’s hero character on stage.
The unscripted role swap makes the show a success, but the director refuses to pay him. In ‘The Side Job,’ Kanshi tries a screw-packing job. A speed spell backfires, trapping him in isolation for a perceived month, damaging his mental state.
Expected plot in Witch Watch Episode 9
Witch Watch Episode 9 will show Nico and Morihito visiting Kara’s house after she asks for help restoring shredded paper. However, Nico’s restoration spell does not work on it as it contained mixed paper fragments.
Kara will then explain that the paper was a letter from her late mother, destroyed by her father. The episode will focus on the emotional impact of this situation and their effort to reconstruct the letter. Additional segments will explore new relationships and a possible outing involving Morihito.
Witch Watch Episode 9: Release date and where to stream
Titled ‘Dear Kara / New Friends / A Date with the Knight,’ Witch Watch Episode 9 is scheduled for release on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. This translates to a same-day release for most fans around the world, with release times adjusted to local time zones.
In Japan, fans can watch Witch Watch Episode 9 on JNN networks, including MBS and TBS. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version through various platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, although Hulu’s availability is limited to viewers in the United States.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
