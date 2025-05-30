Maebashi Witches Episode 9: Eiko Zen Returns To The Shop—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘You Sure Are An Idiot, Kyoka,’ the girls noticed a gloom over the shop with Choco absent and Yuina falling sick before the Tanabata Festival. Despite uncertainties, they decided to reopen on the festival day. Meanwhile, Choco was still juggling her many responsibilities.

When Tanabata arrived, Choco returned. With Keroppe’s help, she managed to show everyone her situation. She apologized to Kyoka, who realized she had misunderstood her. Choco’s siblings then arrived as customers, and their wish—to cheer Kyoka up—was granted, restoring harmony among the girls.

Expected plot in Maebashi Witches Episode 9

Maebashi Witches Episode 9 will begin with the shop bustling during summer break. Yuina, realizing they have not had any ‘summer fun,’ will suggest doing something festive together. However, Azu, who cannot leave the shop, will appear to be uninterested.

The story will take a turn with the reappearance of Eiko Zen, the Maebashi Witches' very first customer, who was introduced in Episode 1. As the season quickly approaches its end, the episode’s focus may shift toward Yuina, whose inner story is yet to be explored.

Maebashi Witches Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Maebashi Witches Episode 9, titled ‘Maebashi Witches Are Eternal and Immortal,’ is set to debut on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Depending on the viewer’s location, the episode may be available in the early morning or afternoon the same day.

The episode will first premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX. It will then be broadcast on BS11 at 12:30 am JST on June 2, 2025, and on Gunma TV at 11:30 pm JST on June 6, 2025. Viewers can also watch Maebashi Witches Episode 9 on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Prime Video, and other platforms with a subscription.

