To Be Hero X Episode 9: Cyan Becomes A Singer—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Cyan Girl,’ journalist Liu Zhen investigating a plane crash and discovering a lone survivor—a girl he names Cyan. Suspicious of the lack of hero involvement, he hides her in an orphanage. Cyan’s abnormal luck soon becomes exploited, transforming the orphanage into a cult worshipping her.

Isolated and treated as divine, Cyan befriends a new arrival, Luo, who is plagued by bad luck. Sharing her desire for normalcy, they bond and later attempt to flee, only for the director to expose his real goal—becoming a hero through her fame.

Expected plot in To Be Hero X Episode 9

To Be Hero X Episode 9 will follow Cyan after she escapes the orphanage, now alone but discovering her talent for music, which becomes her new source of hope. The DoS management company, led by Meizhi, notices her abilities and offers to promote her as the singer-hero “Lucky Cyan.”

The episode will explore how she grapples with this new identity, created under corporate direction. Meanwhile, the dean’s original plan to craft a hero from the orphanage is revealed. Luo’s fate remains uncertain, which will only add to the pressure of Cyan’s next steps.

To Be Hero X Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

To Be Hero X Episode 9, titled ‘Loss and Gain,’ is set to air in Japan on June 1, 2025, at 9:30 am JST, according to the official website. Due to time zone differences, some international viewers may be able to stream it as early as May 31.

In Japan, the episode will broadcast on Fuji TV and other networks, and be available on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, U-NEXT, and more. Internationally, fans can stream To Be Hero X Episode 9 via Crunchyroll, Aniplex and bilibili Global.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

