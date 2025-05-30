Lazarus Episode 9: Schneider Hires An Assassin—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Unforgettable Fire,’ Chris is captured by her former Russian spy unit, led by ex-lover Inga. At Lazarus HQ, the team confronts Hersch, who admits she worked for the NSA under Skinner. The team infiltrates the Barents Sea oil rig where Chris is held.

Doug creates a fiery diversion, enabling Axel to breach the rig and help Chris escape. Inga confronts Chris, who reveals she faked her death to protect Inga. When another agent attacks, Inga takes the bullet. Axel and Chris escape as the rig burns.

Expected plot in Lazarus Episode 9

Lazarus Episode 9 will see Abel, the NSA director and founder of Lazarus, is summoned to a disciplinary hearing questioning team Lazarus’s actions. During the session, Army Intelligence officer Schneider realizes that Lazarus’s real objective is not public knowledge. To counter them, he will seek out an infamous assassin known only as Twin Dragons through a broker named HQ.

However, HQ will demand an outrageous payment, and will arrange a demonstration. During this, the cold, emotionless killer Twin Dragons will be seen effortlessly slaughtering a unit of special forces. It is certain that a deadly confrontation lies ahead for the team.

Lazarus Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Titled ‘Death on Two Legs,’ Lazarus Episode 9 will be airing in Japan on June 2, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu.

Animax will also be airing the episode at a later date in June. For international viewers, Lazarus Episode 9 will be available through Toonami and Adult Swim, allowing global fans to keep up with the series shortly after its Japanese release.

