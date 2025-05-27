Lovely Runner couple Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon to reunite at ASEA 2025: When and where to watch live

Big news for Lovely Runner fans! Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the on-screen couple that stole hearts with their undeniable chemistry, are set to reunite soon! After captivating audiences with their compelling performances in the romantic drama a year ago, fans are beyond excited to see them together again. And the reason for the reunion? ASEA 2025, as reported by K-media Top Star News on May 27.

The upcoming Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2025 recently announced their nominees, performance line-up and their list of presenters. It will be a star-studded affair, with top South Korean celebrities, including actors and K-pop stars, gracing the event. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon will be among the attendees of the event, as confirmed by the ASEA Organizing Committee. The ASEA 2025 will be held at K-Arena Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan on May 28 and 29.

Where to watch ASEA 2025?

The second edition of ASEA will be streamed live on Japan's TBS Channel 1 and Japanese OTT platform ABEMA. International fans can watch the two-day award show for free by signing up on the Dalda official website.

Lovely Runner reunion

Byun Woo Seok is scheduled to appear as a grand prize presenter on the second day of the awards ceremony, May 29. On the same day, his Lovely Runner co-star, Kim Hye Yoon, will also grace the event. The duo has been nominated in the best couple category and are currently leading the ranking at No. 1.

The actors often provide mushy moments for the fans to gush over in their public appearances together. Fans can't wait to witness their adorable antics in ASEA 2025. They are expected to find a seat next to each other, just like their previous award show appearances. Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's undeniable chemistry at the 61st Baeksang awards had fans swooning, and they might get to experience it all over again as they reunite on May 29.

Additionally, they've taken home the PRIZM Popularity Awards at Baeksang 2025, with Byun Woo Seok receiving 2.4 million votes and Kim Hye Yoon garnering an impressive 7.87 million votes. Now, fans are excited to see if they will win the couple's award in ASEA 2025.

