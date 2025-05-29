BTS' Jin's Echo album songs clinch top 6 spots on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, THIS track debuts at No. 1

BTS member Jin achieved yet another notable feat with his second solo EP, Echo. He swept the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, creating history. Echo's 6 out of 7 tracks took the top 6 spots on the elite list, as revealed by Billboard on May 28. There's a specific reason why the 7th track did not make it to the chart. Check out the rank of Jin's Echo songs below and find out which one didn't feature in the list and why.

Jin showcased his global impact once again, solidifying his position as a highly successful K-pop solo artist. All the B-side tracks of his recently released Echo EP made it to the World Digital Song Sales chart, leading to a new peak in his career. The song Nothing Without Your Love debuted at No. 1 followed by the rest.

See the top 6 songs of World Digital Song Sales chart:

Nothing Without Your Love Rope It Background Loser (featuring Choi Ye Na) With the Clouds To Me, Today

Having the top 5 songs in Billboard's World Digital Song Sales is a rare feat for any artist, let alone a K-pop idol. The BTS member's fans showcased their dedication once again by helping him achieve the impressive feat. Nothing Without Your Love is Jin's 8th song that ranked at No. 1 in the list. He became the first and only K-pop soloist to accomplish the milestone. Among the songs featured in the list, Echo's lead single Don’t Say You Love Me missed a spot. Know why.

Why didn't Don’t Say You Love Me rank in the World Digital Song Sales chart?

Don’t Say You Love Me is the main track and one of the most popular songs of Jin's Echo EP. However, it couldn't make it to the Billboard chart due to it not meeting the required eligibility criteria. As Don’t Say You Love Me, starring actress Shin Se Kyung was sung completely in English, it couldn't be considered for the chart. However, it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s main Digital Song Sales chart, which features English songs.

It signified that the song was the best-selling single of the week in the US. Additionally, it also debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and on No. 7 on the Global 200 list.

