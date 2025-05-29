ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo to begin military service on July 28: Here's everything we know, including army band acceptance

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is officially preparing to begin his mandatory military service this summer. His agency, Fantagio, announced on May 29 that the singer-actor has been accepted into the Army Military Band. He will enlist on July 28, 2025.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Cha Eun Woo had submitted an application to serve as part of the Army Military Band. It is a special division within South Korea’s military service that allows conscripted soldiers with musical and performance backgrounds to contribute through their artistic talents. After a period of waiting for the final results, he has now been confirmed to join the unit.

According to the agency, Cha Eun Woo will first undergo a period of basic military training after entering the designated training center. Once that phase is completed, he will officially begin his duties as a member of the Army Military Band. Fantagio expressed their gratitude to fans for their ongoing love and support. They requested continued encouragement as the artist takes on this significant responsibility.

Check out the agency's official statement here:

Moreover, on the day of his enlistment, the agency emphasized that the time and location of Cha Eun Woo’s enlistment would not be made public. It is for maintaining order and ensuring safety. No special farewell event or send-off ceremony will be held either, in line with efforts to avoid large gatherings or disruptions.

Since the announcement, fans around the world, especially ASTRO’s dedicated fandom, AROHA, have been sending warm wishes and heartfelt messages to the star. Social media platforms have been filled with encouraging notes. They are expressing pride and support for Cha Eun Woo as he embarks on this new chapter of his life.

With Cha Eun Woo set to temporarily pause his entertainment activities for military service, fans are already looking forward to the day he completes his duty and returns in good health.

Cha Eun Woo’s next project

In terms of his professional activities, Cha Eun Woo most recently appeared in the emotional thriller drama Wonderful World, where he starred alongside Kim Nam Joo. The series received praise for its gripping storyline, with Cha Eun Woo earning recognition for his more mature acting. He also recently made a special appearance in a music video. He charmed viewers with his visuals in one of the tracks on IU’s remake album A Flower Bookmark.

Looking ahead, he is set to lead the upcoming drama The Wonder Fools, where he will share the screen with actress Park Eun Bin. The project is currently in production and is slated for release sometime in 2026.

