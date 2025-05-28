Was Cha Eun Woo replaced by Heo Nam Jun as male lead in IU's Never Ending Story MV? All we know about ASTRO member's cameo

IU’s highly anticipated comeback with her remake album A Flower Bookmark has stirred major buzz in the Korean entertainment world. And it’s not just because of her stunning vocals or the sentimental tracklist.

Early reports from Korean media revealed that popular actor and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo would appear in IU’s new music project. This led many to believe he would star as the male lead in the title track’s music video. But when Never Ending Story finally dropped, it wasn’t Cha Eun Woo who appeared alongside IU. Actually, it was rising actor Heo Nam Joon who took center stage, catching many fans off guard.

For many fans, the biggest surprise was the casting. Despite IU’s agency previously confirming Cha Eun Woo’s participation in the music project, he was nowhere to be seen in the lead role of the title track MV. Instead, Heo Nam Joon, an actor born in 1993, the same year as IU, delivered a compelling and grounded performance.

His portrayal introduced him to a broader audience. It adds to the growing attention he has received through roles in dramas like Sweet Home, The Impossible Heir, Your Honor, and When the Phone Rings.

Cha Eun Woo’s cameo reports

According to new reports, Cha Eun Woo’s appearance will be in the form of a cameo in another music video from the album. While his exact role remains under wraps, the news has sparked speculation that IU may release additional visuals for her other tracks. Given the storytelling quality of Never Ending Story, fans are hoping for more narrative-driven MVs as part of her album promotions.

About IU’s A Flower Bookmark

IU’s album A Flower Bookmark is a remake project filled with reimagined versions of iconic Korean tracks. Each song offers a nostalgic journey through Korean music history, carefully selected and updated through IU’s unique voice and artistic sensibilities. The album includes six songs: Never Ending Story, October 4th, Last Scene (featuring Wonstein), Beauty (featuring Balming Tiger), Square Dream, and Red Sneakers.

The music video for Never Ending Story tells a heartfelt tale set in a quaint, retro-inspired DVD and book rental store. Heo Nam Joon plays a reserved employee whose quiet interactions with IU’s character blossom into a subtle, deeply emotional romance. The story is one of quiet connection and unfulfilled longing. It captures the essence of nostalgic love and missed timing. With soft cinematography and touching moments, the MV has received widespread praise.

By fusing old-school charm with modern presentation, IU has created an album that bridges generations of music lovers. And with Cha Eun Woo’s cameo still unrevealed, anticipation continues to grow for what’s to come next in this nostalgic yet fresh musical chapter.

Whether more music videos are on the horizon or Cha Eun Woo’s appearance is a standalone moment, one thing is clear: IU continues to reinvent the way fans experience music.

