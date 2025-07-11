ATEEZ drops In Your Fantasy MV: Watch how members ‘don’t kiss and tell’ in GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3 repackaged edition

K-pop powerhouse ATEEZ has officially returned with a brand-new edition of their latest album, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3 In Your Fantasy Edition. Released on Friday, July 11, 2025, the repackaged version is making waves across social media. Fans are praising its bold visuals, genre-bending music, and electrifying choreography.

Fans woke up to a global digital storm as ATINYs flooded the internet with excitement over the group’s dazzling comeback. With a concept rooted in black and maroon tones, ATEEZ is once again proving why they’re one of K-pop’s most visually and sonically captivating acts.

In Your Fantasy music video

The music video for the title track In Your Fantasy dropped alongside the album, and it’s nothing short of stunning. The MV features striking set designs and sleek black-and-maroon visuals, bringing the concept’s rich and moody atmosphere to life. Artistic camera work captures each member with stunning precision, making it a true visual feast. But it’s not just the visuals that turn heads; the choreography and vocals are on another level.

Sharp, precise, and energetic, ATEEZ delivers every move with impact. Combined with the addictive beat and strong vocal delivery, In Your Fantasy is the kind of track that makes you move without realizing it. The group’s stage presence, synchronized dance segment, and jaw-dropping visuals make this comeback truly unforgettable.

ATEEZ unveils In Your Fantasy Edition ahead of tour kickoff

The anticipation for In Your Fantasy Edition began over two weeks ago. On June 25 at midnight KST, ATEEZ first announced that a repackaged version of GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3 would be arriving in July. The release was scheduled to align with the start of their IN YOUR FANTASY World Tour’s North American leg.

Fans were treated to a steady rollout of content leading up to release day. On June 30, ATEEZ released the official track list, revealing a total of 15 songs. In Your Fantasy was confirmed as the title track, complete with its own music video. Shortly after, on July 2, they gave a sneak peek into each member’s solo track.

ATEEZ builds anticipation for In Your Fantasy Edition

The promotional rollout didn’t stop there. On July 4, the group shared a unique moving poster, sparking fresh theories and discussions among fans. Then, beginning July 7, ATEEZ released a series of teaser photos featuring each member in mesmerizing black and maroon outfits. Another round of concept images followed on July 8.

The excitement peaked with back-to-back music video teasers for In Your Fantasy released on July 9 and 10. These short clips gave fans just enough to stir excitement without revealing too much. It perfectly sets the stage for today’s grand release.

Though labeled as a repackaged album, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3 In Your Fantasy Edition feels like a complete evolution of the original project.

