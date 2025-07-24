Stanley Tucci Joins Anne Hathaway on The Devil Wears Prada 2 Set, Simone Ashley and Pauline Chalamet Make Stylish Debuts

The Devil Wears Prada 2 filming is in full swing, and every day seems to be an adventure on the set. What wouldn’t we give to be a fly on the wall of this team! On July 23, the iconic Miranda Priestly was seen in action as Meryl Streep joined for her seemingly first outing with the cast of the sequel.

Soon, Stanley Tucci, who reprises his role as Nigel, was seen accompanying Anne Hathaway. More appearances included the debut sightings of franchise newbies Simone Ashley and Pauline Chalamet!

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast in action in the USA

Fans have been spotted all around downtown Manhattan, flipping out their phones to capture a glimpse of the upcoming second part of the famed The Devil Wears Prada film.

After 20th Century Studios confirmed that the film was in production, there was a lot of online buzz around the return of the beloved cast. Indeed, most fan favorites, including the leading trio of Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway, as well as Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman, were confirmed. As the filming kicks off, sightings across New York City have made their way to the internet in full force.

Fans have now spotted Andrea Sachs and Nigel Kipling getting the work done at a cafe, while filming them from below. Dressed very fashionably, Stanley Tucci could be seen taking a seat beside Andy as they went over lines and filmed the scene.

One of the most concerning bits of this has been the public disclosure of the outfits that are all set to be the stars of the movie. What was previously a secret affair has now been revealed with the open filming.

In the same breadth, The Devil Wears Prada debutants and highly anticipated appearances of Simone Ashley and Pauline Chalamet were also revealed. The details of the beautiful fittings were also widely spoken about online. The sequel is all set to hit the screens on May 1, 2026.

