8 latest movies and shows releasing on OTT this week: Sarzameen, The Winning Try to Happy Gilmore 2
Are you confused about what to stream on OTT platforms this week? Fret not, we have a list of upcoming movies and shows that you can enjoy.
The weekend is around the corner. If you are bored and planning to catch up on some movies and shows on OTT, then you are in the right place. We have curated a list featuring this week’s releases on OTT platforms. Let’s check.
1. Sarzameen- JioHotstar
Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, and Prithviraj Sukumaran
Director: Kayoze Irani
Set in Kashmir, Sarzameen is an intense military drama that delves into the story of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, Colonel Vijay Menon, an Indian Army officer. During an operation, he learns that his estranged son, Harman, played by Ibrahim Ali Khan, may be involved with a terrorist organization.
2. The Winning Try- Netflix
Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Lim Se Mi, and Kim Yo Han
Director: Jang Young-Seok
The Winning Try chronicles the story of a rugby superstar who coaches his struggling high school team to a championship. The Korean drama stars Yoon Kye Sang, Lim Se Mi, and Kim Yo Han.
3. Happy Gilmore 2- Netflix
Cast: Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen
Director: Kyle Newacheck
Starring Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore 2 delves into the story of Happy Gilmore, a retired golfer who makes a comeback to the sport after three decades to pay for his daughter's ballet school. It is a sequel to Happy Gilmore (1996).
4. Mandala Murders- Netflix
Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla
Director: Gopi Puthran
Set in a mysterious town of Charandaspur, Mandala Murders explores how detectives Rhea Thomas and Vikram Singh investigate a bone-chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of Rhea in the upcoming series.
5. Rangeen- Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh and Rajshri Deshpande
Director: Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua
Starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Rangeen delves into the concepts of modern relationships and self-discovery. In this dark comedy, Vineet plays the role of Adarsh, whose life changes when he discovers that his wife has been secretly hiring gigolos—a paid escort or a lover.
6. Trigger- Netflix
Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Kim Young-kwang, and Park Hoon
Director: Kwon Oh Seung
Trigger, created by Kwon Oh Seung, follows the story of a trustworthy cop and a mysterious partner who join forces when illegal firearms flood a gun-free South Korea. The Korean drama stars Kim Nam-gil, Kim Young-kwang, and Park Hoon.
7. Maargan- Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Vijay Antony and P. Samuthirakani
Director: Leo John Paul
Maargan takes you on a journey with a high-ranking police officer who discovers a disturbing connection between an unsettling murder case and his personal tragedy. The Tamil crime thriller movie stars Vijay Antony as Mumbai ADGP Dhruv Guvarak.
8. Saunkan Saunkanay 2- ZEE 5
Cast: Ammy Virk, Nimrat Khaira, and Sargun Mehta
Director: Smeep Kang
Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is a comedy drama which stars Ammy Virk, Nimrat Khaira, and Sargun Mehta. The sequel to the 2022 film, Saunkan Saunkne, continues the story of Nirmal, who is caught between his two wives, Naseeb (Sargun Mehta) and Kiranjit (Nimrat Khaira). The drama begins when an Italian woman named Monica is introduced as his potential third wife.
(Note: All the aforementioned movies and shows are releasing on July 25, 2025)
