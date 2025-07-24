Liam Payne’s Sister Posts Heartbreaking Tribute on One Direction’s 15th Anniversary: ‘Your Love of 1D Never…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Ruth Gibbins, sister of late singer Liam Payne, shared a deeply personal tribute on Instagram Wednesday as fans celebrated 15 years since One Direction's formation. Her emotional message came nine months after Liam’s untimely death at age 31, following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

In her post, Ruth honored her brother’s legacy with throwback family photos—one of which was featured in the band’s Story of My Life music video.

‘This one’s for you, Liam’

Ruth’s post began with a nod to the very moment One Direction was born. “Fifteen years of the ‘I’m in a boyband’ text,” she wrote, recalling how their father rushed downstairs to share the news that Liam had been put into the group during The X Factor.

She remembered Liam’s pride in One Direction and the unwavering love he had for the band, even after its split. “Your love of 1D never stopped,” she wrote, adding that fans’ continued support was “guiding us through this darkness.”

She also reminisced about their involvement in the Story of My Life video shoot, including a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment when Liam insisted on recreating an unflattering old family photo. “We had the best time filming that video with you,” she said.

Remembering Liam’s legacy

Ruth ended her message, stating she would be lighting a candle for Liam while imagining him “somewhere sat comfy, laptop on, listening to your band's music from start to finish, smiling.” The tribute followed a separate post from sister Nicola Payne, who shared how watching Liam on Building the Band, a project he completed before his death, left her filled with pride and heartbreak.

Nicole Scherzinger, who worked closely with Liam on the show, called him “such a kind and beautiful heart,” saying the series captured him “in his happy place” to People.

