The Fantastic Four Worldwide Box Office Preview: Marvel's superhero film aims at USD 225 million opening weekend

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is all set to arrive in cinemas on July 25, 2025. The Marvel film stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner in main roles. The American superhero film is targeting to cross USD 200 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps eyes USD 225 million for the opening weekend

Produced under the banner of Marvel Studios, The Fantastic Four has high expectations at the worldwide box office. It is likely to earn between USD 100 million and USD 110 million in its opening weekend at the box office in North America. As far as international business is concerned, the Pedro Pascal starrer is expected to collect in the range of USD 90 million to USD 100 million.

The cume collection of Matt Shakman directorial will then be around USD 190 million to USD 210 million. If we go by the trends, the Marvel movie is aiming to touch USD 225 million at the global box office.

Particulars Gross Collections North America USD 100 million- USD 110 million International USD 90 million-USD 100 million Worldwide USD 190 million-USD 210 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps to surpass Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will arrive two months after the theatrical run of Marvel Cinematic Universe's last release, Thunderbolts*. It will surpass the opening weekend collection of Jake Schreier directorial, which recorded USD 74.3 million in the debut weekend at the domestic box office.

The film will also perform better than MCU's other 2025 release, Captain America: Brave New World, in the opening weekend. The fourth installment of the Captain America film series fetched USD 88.8 million in domestic markets.

Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, The Fantastic Four: First Steps serves as the 37th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is also the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters from July 25

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit the theaters on July 25. The tickets for the movie can be booked online or directly at the cinema halls. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

