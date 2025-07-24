New mom Kiara Advani shares unseen pic with Hrithik Roshan and Ayan Mukerji ahead of War 2 trailer, Jr NTR missing

War 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025. It serves as a sequel to the 2019 release, War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel brings back Hrithik Roshan along with the addition of the new star cast, Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR. Ahead of its trailer launch, Kiara dropped an unseen memory with Hrithik and Ayan. Jr NTR was seen missing from the picture.

Kiara Advani smiles as she poses with Hrithik Roshan and Ayan Mukerji

On Thursday, Kiara Advani took to social media to share a picture with the War 2 team. In a photo posted on her Instagram story, Kiara can be seen posing with her co-star Hrithik Roshan. We can also see director Ayan Mukerji in the snap. They are standing against the backdrop of a picturesque location in a foreign country.

The actress sported a white tank top and beige cargo pants, and kept her hair tied in a ponytail. On the other hand, Hrithik looked handsome as always in a blue and black checkered shirt and jeans.

The trio looked great in the picture; however, Jr NTR, who is playing the role of an antagonist in War 2, is not there in it.

Kiara, who seems excited for the trailer launch of her upcoming film, wrote, "All set for tomorrow." She added an awestruck and fingers crossed emojis in the story.

Why is Jr NTR missing from the picture?

For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are not promoting War 2 together. Reportedly, this is a promotional strategy by Yash Raj Films. The production house owned by Aditya Chopra believes that the audience should experience their on-screen rivarly first on the big screens. Hrithik and Jr NTR have been kept apart during the promotions.

Jr NTR was also absent from the wrap of War 2 earlier this month. The War actor finished the shoot with director Ayan Mukerji and choreographer Bosco Martis as they cut the cake.

All about War 2

War 2 serves as the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. It is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

