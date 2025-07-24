Can't get over Saiyaara? 5 Bollywood love stories on Prime Video, Netflix that’ll leave your heart wounded with its climax

If you are a sucker for romantic movies, then we bet a happy ending is what your heart always wants to see. However, there are some directors who ensure that the audience leaves with tears in their eyes and a broken heart after watching the sad climax scenes.

Today, we are going to list down 5 such movies that will leave your heart wounded for a long time. Caution: Don’t watch these films if you cannot handle trauma and sadness.

1. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The Karan Johar directorial starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma as the leading pair. The story revolves around a one-sided love that consumes a man, who goes to great lengths to forget the girl he loves, but to no avail. Ayaan (Ranbir) befriends Alizeh (Anushka), who helps him enjoy life. Their friendship grows so deep that Ayan misunderstands it as love, only to get the biggest shock of his life when Alizeh gets married to someone else.

With a broken heart, he tries to move on in life with Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), but realises he still loves Alizeh. The two meet in the end, but fate has a different plan in store. Alizeh, who still sticks to the fact that she considers him a good friend, passes away because of cancer, leaving the audience in tears.

2. Highway

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Alia Bhatt gets kidnapped by Randeep Hooda in the film. The storyline revolves around how she explores herself and learns to live freely only after she is with her kidnapper. This makes her fall in love with him. Right when Randeep too realises his feelings for her, the Police, who are searching for Alia, shoot him.

The climax scene will break your heart into pieces, and you will long to see their happy ending, which unfortunately, Imtiaz Ali did not show.

3. Laila Majnu

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwari

OTT Platform: Netflix

The story of Laila and Qais begins in Kashmir, from the moment these two see each other for the first time. One misunderstanding, and these two stand against each other, and Laila gets married to someone else. Years later, they meet again and realise they still love each other, but god has different plans. In the end, both of them pass away and are unable to meet each other during their last moment.

4. Dil Bechara

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The story of two youths who fall in love despite the fact that the girl is suffering from a terminal illness and has little time left to live. The boy fills the girl’s life with a lot of joy, fulfils all her wishes, and one fine day learns that he is going to die soon because of a relapse of illness. The story ends with the boy passing away and leaving the girl shattered.

5. Shiddat

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Radhikka Madan

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The story is about a boy who falls in love with a girl from his college, who then moves to London after completing their course. The movie revolves around his journey to London, despite not obtaining a visa, and his subsequent tragic accident before meeting the girl.

