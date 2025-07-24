Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga reunite after Arjun Reddy but with a big twist

Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga share a special bond, as both of them started their careers with the landmark movie Arjun Reddy. And now, the actor-director duo is coming back together, but there is a major catch!

Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga shot a special interview together

The Arjun Reddy duo is definitely returning, but not for a movie. Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are coming together for a special interview as part of Deverakonda's upcoming movie Kingdom's promotions. Along with the much-loved actor-director duo, Kingdom helmer Gowtham Tinnanuri will also be present. The interview video will be out soon.

Reportedly, the Animal director will be seen fulfilling the duty of an interviewee and asking questions to Vijay and Gowtham regarding their upcoming release.

In the viral pictures on social media, all three of them can be seen having a conversation while standing in front of a vintage car's bonnet. While Vanga donned a reddish-brown-colored T-shirt over Khakee-colored cargo pants, Vijay flaunted his fitness in a black RWDY T-shirt over traditional blue jeans. Gowtham, on the other hand, kept it casual, wearing a black shirt over blue jeans, with the trio keeping their shades on.

Is Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom a two-part film?

Talking about Kingdom, the upcoming Telugu movie is planned as a Pan-India release. The action drama film, co-starring Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev, is seen as a comeback project for Deverakonda, as his last few releases couldn't impress the audience and ended up being box office duds. The movie is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who has previously directed the highly acclaimed movie Jersey, starring Nani.

Kingdom is slated for release on July 31, 2025, and is planned as a two-part film. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently busy with the pre-production of his next movie, Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

