What’s the age gap between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif? Know about their childhood and remarkably different upbringings

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They have set couple goals so high that their love story appears to be straight out of a fairytale. From supporting and standing for each other to showering love, these two have taught us what happy marriages look like. But do you know the age difference between these lovebirds? Keep scrolling to find out.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s age gap

Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong on July 16, 1983. This makes her 42 years old in 2025. Her father, Mohammed Kaif, is of Kashmiri descent, and her Mother, Suzanne Turquotte, was a British lawyer. The actress was raised in multiple countries, including Japan, Switzerland, and London, before relocating to India.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, was born on May 16, 1988, in Mumbai, India. This makes him 37 years old in 2025. His childhood was completely different from Kat. The actor’s parents stayed in a chawl in Mumbai. He grew up in a 10x10 room. His father, Sham Kaushal, is a renowned action director, and his mother, Veena Kaushal, is a homemaker.

Talking about their age difference, Katrina is 5 years older than Vicky. Their age difference became a subject of discussion but their love and chemistry overcame everything written.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in one of the most loved historical biopics of Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava. His portrayal of Shivaji’s son was so apt that he won praises and left everyone in awe of his craft. The actor now has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. The first one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

Vicky will be starring in this love saga alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will be sharing the screen space with both actors for the second time. He has wrapped the first half of the film and will soon head to finish the remaining half.

Apart from this, he also has Mahavatar, which will see him in a completely new look. The actor reportedly has to undergo a massive physical transformation for the same.