Suzy in talks to lead as empress in webtoon based drama Men of the Harem; know details about her character and plot

Suzy may soon be stepping into one of her most ambitious roles yet. According to an OSEN report on May 12, the beloved actress is currently considering a new project. She is in talks for the lead role in the anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular web novel Men of the Harem. If she accepts, she will portray Empress Latil, the powerful and complex ruler of the fictional Tarium Empire.

On the same day, a representative from Suzy’s agency, Management SOOP, confirmed that the actress had indeed received the offer. They stated, “It is a project that we have received an offer for and are currently reviewing it.” No official confirmation has been made yet. However, the possibility of Suzy embodying the bold and commanding Empress Latil has already stirred waves of anticipation across social media.

Men of the Harem is originally penned by author Alphatart. It is a palace-set fantasy romance filled with political intrigue, power struggles, and forbidden passion. The story follows Empress Latil, a ruler who is betrayed by the man she once loved. She then breaks tradition by establishing her own harem of male consorts to secure her reign and navigate the court politics.

The original web novel was serialized on Naver from March 2020 to June 2023. It amassed a massive readership with over 21.4 million cumulative views. Its widespread popularity eventually led to a successful webtoon adaptation, earning both domestic and global fanbases. For years, readers have speculated and hoped for a live-action version. And now, with production finally moving forward, excitement is surging online.

The drama is reportedly being developed by Studio Dragon. It’s one of South Korea’s top production companies, known for creating high-quality, big-budget series. The directing reins will be taken by Lee Eung Bok, a powerhouse in the K-drama world. He is known for helming acclaimed hits like Goblin, Mr. Sunshine, and all three seasons of Sweet Home. Joining him is screenwriter Hwang Jin Young, the writer behind the award-winning period drama My Dearest. The series was widely hailed as one of the best Korean dramas of 2023.

Fans are eager to see whether Suzy will take on this genre-bending role. The casting news alone has created major buzz. Particularly because of the scale of production and the pedigree of the creative team behind it. As discussions continue and the cast takes shape, all eyes are now on Suzy’s final decision. Will she take the crown and bring Empress Latil to life on screen? K-drama enthusiasts around the world are waiting with bated breath.

