Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Gets New Release Date After Reshoots and Legal Changes, Details Inside

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic titled 'Michael' will now hit theaters worldwide, including IMAX, on April 24, 2026, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures confirmed. Originally scheduled for October 3, 2025, the film was previously announced for an April 18, 2025, release before undergoing multiple changes.

Lionsgate will distribute the film domestically in the U.S., while Universal Pictures will handle the international release, excluding Japan, where Kino Films will release the movie, as reported by Variety.

Why was the Michael Jackson biopic delayed?

According to reports, the delay was primarily caused by reshoots and the need to edit content tied to legal sensitivities. The production had originally included references to Jordan Chandler, the 13-year-old who accused Jackson of molestation in 1993. The pop icon settled the case out of court in 1994 without admitting guilt.

Though the screenplay by John Logan was approved by Jackson’s estate and shot with Chandler’s role, the filmmakers were later informed that Chandler could not be included, leading to reshoots and script changes after production wrapped in May 2024.

Additionally, the first cut of the film ran over 3.5 hours, prompting internal discussions about trimming the runtime and possibly releasing the biopic in two parts to make it more accessible to audiences.

Here’s what we know about the team behind the film

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew, in the lead role. Fuqua is best known for Training Day, while Oscar-winning producer Graham King, who delivered the global hit Bohemian Rhapsody, is producing. The screenplay is written by John Logan, a three-time Oscar nominee with credits like Gladiator and The Aviator.

The cast includes:

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson

Nia Long as Katherine Jackson

Miles Teller as John Branca

Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy

Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe

Kat Graham as Diana Ross

Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson

Liv Symone as Gladys Knight

Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones

Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark

KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray

